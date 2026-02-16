How Michigan Reopened UCLA Gash That Gonzaga Left

It was clear that UCLA's biggest issue this season was on full display following its awful loss to Michigan

Earlier this season, against Gonzaga , the Bruins struggled to keep up because of two very similar issues. These issues are a lack of true forward depth and the lack of a big man. This allowed Michigan to completely dominate UCLA in the paint with 42 points on the night.

Biggest Issue?

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) is defended by UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Against Gonzaga, Braden Huff and Graham Ike combined for 46 of Gonzaga's 82 points. While the Bruins were able to keep it closer than they did against Michigan, it was clear that UCLA was in desperate need of some help in the front court.

In the Michigan loss, Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr. combined for 32 of the Wolverines' 86 points. Both were the Wolverines' leading scorers in this game. Aday Mara was also a huge factor; he recorded nine points and along with eight rebounds.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

It was clear that both Michigan and Gonzaga had the edge physically in the paint. Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr tried their best to slow this down. But it is clear that UCLA is still missing a big-time imposing center. Xavier Booker has tried to be that guy, but he has failed time and time again.

This is no slight to Booker, as he is a true forward forced to play a position he is not fully acclimated to. However, it is clear he is doing more harm than good for UCLA as it stands now. This is why UCLA needs to get a big-time center in the portal this offseason.

What Needs to Happen?

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

With Skyy Clark back in rotation, the Bruins now have more roster flexibility. Before he got injured, UCLA was using a three-guard look to get the job done. This consisted of Trent Perry, Donovan Dent, Skyy Clark, Tyler Bilodeau, and Eric Dailey Jr.

This gave UCLA not only an edge offensively, but it also helped UCLA stay intact in transition. The Bruins had 13 turnovers against Michigan, and in turn, this allowed Michigan to score 14 easy points, most of which came in transition. A quicker lineup could help soothe this issue.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts after a three-point basket the second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

But if this were to work, both Bilodeau and Dailey Jr need to be better in the paint. While they have both shown flashes of elite rebounding, this is not consistent enough for UCLA to see real success. Booker would still get minutes, but would not play as much.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Bottom line is UCLA needs to look for other ways to completely avoid this issue. They tried to solve this by putting Xavier Booker head-on against 7 ft 3 Aday Mara. This clearly did not work, so moving forward, they need to get creative.

In past games this season, Cronin has run small-ball lineups to match what the other team is running. Moving forward, UCLA needs to be the team that forces opposing teams to match what they have on the court, not vice versa.

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) box out Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

