UCLA Football Mailbag: One Defender Could Be Key to Elite Defensive Production

The Bruins are perfect so far, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t questions to be asked. As UCLA prepares to host Nevada in Week 9, here are some of the biggest questions surrounding the Bruins.

Is UCLA’s Perfect Start Hiding Concerns?

UCLA’s record is perfect, but their gameplay has not been. Despite every matchup resulting the way the Bruins wanted, there have been various concerns that have popped up throughout the season based on the product that UCLA has put on the field.

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, UCLA has answered many of the concerns that have come up, especially at the quarterback position. Through seven weeks, I think the one concern UCLA has on their plate is the inability to play a fully efficient game with all units operating well at the same time. Sure, it’s a tall task to ask for seemingly perfect execution, but it’s something UCLA will need to achieve if they want to truly compete in the Big Ten and eventually the college football playoffs.

If UCLA can get the offense and defense to support each other for four full quarters, this is no doubt one of the best teams in the country, as their record and ranking suggest.

Can UCLA’s Running Game Produce Without Wayne Knight?

UCLA may be without arguably their best player in the home matchup against Nevada in Week 9. Against Michigan State, Wayne Knight suffered an injury that sidelined him for a portion of the contest, but it was later revealed that it was mostly precautionary and nothing to be worried about long-term.

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jaivian Thomas (21) fumbles while being tackled by Michigan State Spartans safety Devin Vaught (2) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That being said, Nevada doesn’t pose the biggest threat to UCLA’s perfect record, so it may be a great opportunity to sideline Knight for the majority, if not the entire contest, in Week 9. With Knight potentially sidelined, it will be up to the rest of the running back committee to step up in his absence and keep the ground game for UCLA productive.

Which UCLA Defender Needs to Step Up Down the Stretch?

UCLA’s defense has been dominant the past three weeks, and a major reason as to why the Bruins are 7-0. Against Nevada, the hope is obviously that they can continue to produce at an elite level. As UCLA enters the final stretch of the season, one player in particular will need to reach his potential to make this UCLA defense even greater.

Edge rusher Sahir West was a name that was highlighted this offseason as a potential game-wrecker for UCLA. While he’s been solid, his talent and potential haven’t quite matched up with his overall production. He has only two sacks on the season so far, ranking 33rd in the Big Ten and 4th on UCLA. If West can grow as the season goes on and find a breakthrough between now and the end of the season, it could give UCLA another elite unit on the defensive side of the ball.