Recapping UCLA's Win Against Northwestern

Minute by minute, game recap in UCLA's win over Northwestern . The Bruins entering this matchup were 6.5-point favorites, and they played like it. Here is how they did it:

First Half

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives past Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau would kick the scoring off early, with Bilodeau imposing his will in the paint and Dent hitting three. Northwestern is still nipping at the Bruins' heels, due to a few defensive breakdowns. UCLA needs to get some separation here early. 6-5 UCLA with 17:15 left.

Eric Dailey Jr has struggled in this one, making 1-of-5 to start the game. In turn, this has led to Northwestern taking the lead for a moment. Still, Tyler Bilodeau's three-point shooting is keeping the Bruins afloat. 16-12 UCLA with 13:18 left.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and forward Xavier Booker (1) celebrate after a 3-point basket by forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) in the final seconds of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It has been a stalemate since the last update, with both teams scoring a single respective basket. Martinelli was able to stop Northwestern's scoring drought with a layup, and on UCLA's side they were able to add a few Trent Perry free throws. 18-14 UCLA with 10:10 left.

Bilodeau is really starting to take over, making 5-of-5 from the field to start this game with 13 points. UCLA is starting to pull away as a result of this, still Northwestern has kept this one competitive with Max Green hitting a three. 25-20 UCLA with 7:21 left.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts after a 3-point basket in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Trent Perry is on a heater, scoring UCLA's last four as well as assisting a Tyler Bilodeau three. The Bruins are finally starting to get some much-needed separation, forcing Northwestern to use a timeout. A few more good defensive possessions and UCLA should blow this game open. 34-25 UCLA with 4:28 left.

10-2 UCLA run in the last three minutes or so. It has become clear that UCLA is the better team in this matchup. Trent Perry has continued to score at a high rate, now on the game he has 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting. 41-29 UCLA with 1:30 left.

END OF FIRST HALF: 41-31 UCLA

Second Half

Jan 17, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) shoots the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes center Christoph Tilly (13) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The second half has been very back and forth, but UCLA is still doing its best to take a commanding lead. Eric Dailey Jr would hit a three, and on the following possession, Dent would hit a layup, but on the next possession, Dent would hit the floor hard, but he seems ok. 50-36 UCLA with 16:07 left.

Bilodeau has remained perfect in this one and does not look to be slowing down. UCLA is still up a bunch, but they need to really put this game away soon. Northwestern is slowly digging themselves out of the hole they found themselves in with a few rough UCLA possessions. 53-40 UCLA with 14:07 left.

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures to his players from the bench during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

UCLA has done great at limiting Nick Martinelli this one, not allowing him to score in the second half. The Bruins are still holding on to their big lead and have had chances to put this game out of reach fully. UCLA is a few good possessions away from blowing this game completely open. 58-43 UCLA with 9:41 left.

The Bruins' defense has tightened up significantly, not allowing a Wildcat field goal in the last six minutes or so. However, UCLA's offense has not been able to capitalize, only scoring two points since the last update. 60-47 UCLA with 6:39 left.

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Steven Jamerson II (24) screens Northwestern Wildcats forward Tre Singleton (8) as UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Wildcats have only gotten free throws to fall for the majority of the second half, which has allowed the Bruins to stay ahead. But UCLA's offense has not been much better; they are still in the lead, but the Bruins should be up a lot more. 62-51 UCLA with 3:54 left.

UCLA's lead is not safe after a Max Green three-pointer to cut the lead to six. If UCLA's offense cannot answer back there Bruins might have just choked this game away. What was an obvious win does not look obvious anymore. The Wildcats are on a 7-0 run, with UCLA not scoring in the last 3 minutes. 62-56 UCLA with 2:49 left.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts toward officials after not getting a foul call in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jamar Brown would hit a massive three to extend the lead, and UCLA would force a turnover on the ensuing Northwestern possession. Bilodeau would miss the dagger, and Martinelli would answer back with a two himself. However, Dailey Jr would hit back-to-back to put the game out of reach.

FINAL SCORE: 71-64 UCLA

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts after a dunk in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .