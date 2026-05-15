How UCLA Helping Big Ten Establish National Dominance
When people talk about the Big Ten becoming a “super conference,” most of the attention goes to football. Everyone talks about Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, or the massive TV deals. But honestly, one of the biggest reasons the conference feels so powerful now is because of UCLA. And no, not just because of football.
Many fans thought UCLA's joining the Big Ten was only about money. Obviously, the financial side mattered, but UCLA added something even bigger: national relevance in almost every sport imaginable. That is what separates a normal conference from a true super conference.
The Bruins did not arrive and disappear into the middle of the standings. They immediately became contenders across multiple sports. UCLA Bruins women's basketball won a National Championship and became one of the biggest stories in college sports.
UCLA baseball became the number one team in the country. Softball stayed elite. Soccer competed for conference titles. Even Olympic sports kept UCLA’s championship reputation alive. That matters more than people realize.
The Big Ten Needed a West Coast Power
Before UCLA arrived, the Big Ten already had huge brands. But most of them were located in the Midwest. Adding UCLA changed the conference's entire identity. Now the Big Ten stretches from Los Angeles to New Jersey. It feels national instead of regional.
And UCLA brings something the conference desperately wanted: Hollywood-level visibility. Even when UCLA basketball is not dominating nationally, people still watch. That brand still pulls ratings. A random UCLA basketball game can outperform bigger matchups simply because the program still carries blue blood status. That kind of attention helps everybody in the conference.
UCLA Made the Conference Feel Stronger Everywhere
The SEC might still hold the reputation for football culture, but the Big Ten suddenly looks dominant year-round thanks to schools like UCLA.
Think about it, UCLA is a true football playoff contender. They hold a national title basketball team; UCLA is known for its elite softball and baseball programs; they even have Olympic sports dominance; and they have an overwhelming television audience. That is no longer just a good conference. That is sports overload.
UCLA helped create that feeling because the Bruins compete in basically every season. There is never a point in the calendar when UCLA sports completely disappear.
Honestly, UCLA joining when the PAC-12 conference collapsed might end up saving the school athletically in the long term. The move gave the Bruins financial stability, bigger recruiting opportunities, and more national exposure.
And now, instead of looking like a struggling former power, UCLA suddenly feels important again. That is why the Bruins matter so much to the Big Ten. They did not just add another school. They helped make the conference feel unstoppable.
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