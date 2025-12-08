NCAA Champions Again: UCLA Water Polo Adds to Trophy Case

In back-to-back year UCLA wins the NCAA Water Polo title game against USC.

The Bruins were able to take down No. 1 USC in a very back-and-forth matchup, winning off a buzzer-beater from Jucá Carsalade, marking his second goal of the game. This win marks the 14th time UCLA has won the title, and the 125th NCAA title in the Bruins' athletic department history.

UCLA celebrates its newest national title as the Bruins men’s water polo team poses poolside with the NCAA trophy and championship hardware after an instant-classic victory. | @UCLAWaterPolo on X

A chaotic fourth quarter saw UCLA finally pull even when Eli Liechty converted a 6-on-5 chance. USC briefly regained the lead on a Mihailo Vukazic goal, but Ryder Dodd answered with a penalty at 3:26 and the go-ahead score at 2:35. The Trojans’ Jack Martin tied it again with just over two minutes left, but Jucá Carsalade delivered the decisive blow at the buzzer.

Ryan Dodd led UCLA in the win, scoring three of the Bruins' 11 points. Bode Brinkema and Chase Dodd also added two points in a razor-thin matchup. Goalie Nate Nauscher also deserves his flowers, racking up eight saves, which were crucial in the win.

𝑩𝒂𝒄𝒌-𝒕𝒐-𝒃𝒂𝒄𝒌 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒔 🏆🏆



UCLA men's water polo wins NCAA title No. 125 in an instant classic!#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/zIn3Vmp4IN — UCLA Water Polo (@UCLAWaterPolo) December 8, 2025

To the surprise of many, UCLA entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed, hosting a very good 27-2 record, compared to the No. 1-seeded USC, whose record was 23-4. However, this would not deter UCLA, as they would easily blow past Princeton, Stanford, and USC in the championship.

The Bruins evened the season series at 2–2 against the Trojans, pushing their all-time edge to 103-94-1. Fittingly, seven of UCLA’s NCAA titles have come at USC’s expense. Sending a message of dominance to the cross-town rival.

For head coach Adam Wright, the victory adds yet another milestone to an already illustrious career. He now holds 10 NCAA titles as both a player and a coach, further solidifying his status as one of the sport’s most accomplished and respected figures.

BRUWINS REPEAT AS NCAA CHAMPIONS!

No. 2 UCLA (27-2) def. No. 1 USC (23-3)

4Q - 0:00 | Frederico Jucá Carsalade scores at the buzzer!

The Bruins beat the Trojans, 11-10.#GoBruins 🐻🤽‍♂️ | #BeatSC pic.twitter.com/PszrRCYyml — UCLA Water Polo (@UCLAWaterPolo) December 8, 2025

Looking ahead, UCLA is well-positioned for another title run next season. Both Ryder and Chase Dodd still have some eligibility remaining—two players who combined for five of UCLA's 11 points.

Championship hero and Tournament Most Outstanding PlayerJucá Carsalade still has two years of eligibility remaining — a major reason UCLA is poised to stay at the forefront of the national title hunt. Goalie Nate Tauscher also has eligibility left in the upcoming seasons, a player who, like the others, was crucial in the win.

It is a clear day as UCLA gets ready to defend its NCAA Men's Water Polo Championship against USC on The Farm. Game time is slated for 3:00 p.m. PT on ESPNU.#GoBruins 🐻🤽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GaupTlgfXg — UCLA Water Polo (@UCLAWaterPolo) December 7, 2025

In an instant classic that will be remembered for years, the Bruins once again showed why championship moments tend to run through Westwood.

