How UCLA’s Historic Draft Class Will Shape Program’s Future

When you think of women’s basketball juggernauts, programs like UConn, South Carolina, or even Tennessee likely come to mind. But UCLA has now solidified itself as a team of the future.

UCLA broke a WNBA Draft record with five first-round selections, and that level of outgoing talent is a double-edged sword. On one side, the Bruins will have to replace a significant portion of their roster. On the other hand, they have established themselves as a premier pipeline to the professional level.

UCLA Is a Proven Pipeline Now

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close speaks in a press conference after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If you are a five-star or even a four-star recruit evaluating programs, your goal is to maximize your chances of reaching the next level. In today’s college basketball landscape — shaped by NIL and the transfer portal — that decision has become more complex.

However, in recent years, UCLA has rewritten the script. Not only did six players from this roster enter the WNBA Draft and get selected, but many were developed within the program. Players like Kiki Rice, Angela Dugalić, and Gabriela Jaquez grew into elite contributors, and you can even make the case for Lauren Betts.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) drives to the basket defended by South Carolina Gamecocks guard Ta'niya Latson (00) in the third quarter during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Many programs rely heavily on the transfer portal to build rosters, and if things do not work out, that same talent often moves the following year again. UCLA, however, has shifted how prospects might view that process.

A National Championship team will always draw attention from recruits and transfers, but turning that success into five first-round picks — along with an early second-round selection — adds another layer of appeal.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) celebrates against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

UCLA is also staying active in the portal, bringing in players like Elina Aarnisalo and continuing to pursue additional talent. With a strong core already in place, the program has become an increasingly attractive destination.

Another key factor is Cori Close and her ability to reshape how players view the college experience. She has proven to be both a consistent winner and an elite program builder, as seen this past season.

Where UCLA Goes Now

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) defends against Texas Longhorns center Kyla Oldacre (00) during the second half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

UCLA's growing trend is its ability to navigate the transfer portal effectively. While the Bruins have not relied heavily on traditional recruiting in this cycle, they have positioned themselves as a top destination for proven talent.

With the leverage gained from this season, UCLA is unlikely to take risks on unproven players. Instead, it has become a place where established talent wants to go — and that is a powerful position to be in.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close celebrates with the trophy on the podium after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that this past season did more than just bring a championship to Westwood. It changed how UCLA approaches roster building and how players and programs view success. If the Bruins continue to lean into the portal while maintaining their development pipeline, sustained success could follow for years to come.