How UCLA’s Historic Draft Class Will Shape Program’s Future
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When you think of women’s basketball juggernauts, programs like UConn, South Carolina, or even Tennessee likely come to mind. But UCLA has now solidified itself as a team of the future.
UCLA broke a WNBA Draft record with five first-round selections, and that level of outgoing talent is a double-edged sword. On one side, the Bruins will have to replace a significant portion of their roster. On the other hand, they have established themselves as a premier pipeline to the professional level.
UCLA Is a Proven Pipeline Now
If you are a five-star or even a four-star recruit evaluating programs, your goal is to maximize your chances of reaching the next level. In today’s college basketball landscape — shaped by NIL and the transfer portal — that decision has become more complex.
However, in recent years, UCLA has rewritten the script. Not only did six players from this roster enter the WNBA Draft and get selected, but many were developed within the program. Players like Kiki Rice, Angela Dugalić, and Gabriela Jaquez grew into elite contributors, and you can even make the case for Lauren Betts.
Many programs rely heavily on the transfer portal to build rosters, and if things do not work out, that same talent often moves the following year again. UCLA, however, has shifted how prospects might view that process.
A National Championship team will always draw attention from recruits and transfers, but turning that success into five first-round picks — along with an early second-round selection — adds another layer of appeal.
UCLA is also staying active in the portal, bringing in players like Elina Aarnisalo and continuing to pursue additional talent. With a strong core already in place, the program has become an increasingly attractive destination.
Another key factor is Cori Close and her ability to reshape how players view the college experience. She has proven to be both a consistent winner and an elite program builder, as seen this past season.
Where UCLA Goes Now
UCLA's growing trend is its ability to navigate the transfer portal effectively. While the Bruins have not relied heavily on traditional recruiting in this cycle, they have positioned themselves as a top destination for proven talent.
With the leverage gained from this season, UCLA is unlikely to take risks on unproven players. Instead, it has become a place where established talent wants to go — and that is a powerful position to be in.
The bottom line is that this past season did more than just bring a championship to Westwood. It changed how UCLA approaches roster building and how players and programs view success. If the Bruins continue to lean into the portal while maintaining their development pipeline, sustained success could follow for years to come.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.