Early Expectations for UCLA Basketball in 2026-27

Following UCLA's massive championship win against South Carolina, it is time to evaluate what the future could hold.

There is no question that UCLA will look much different come the opening tip in November. UCLA is losing a massive chunk of its roster, including all five starters and Angela Dugalic . This now sets the stage for some of UCLA’s younger players to really step up and turn UCLA into a winner once again.

Expectations

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) and forward Amanda Muse (33) react with teammates on the bench during the second half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Texas Longhorns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, a championship team should have high expectations for the following season. But given UCLA's current situation, it would not be unreasonable to say this team might not return to the Final Four next year. An Elite Eight appearance could be UCLA’s ceiling, while a Sweet 16 exit might realistically be the floor.

Obviously, those are fairly modest expectations for the Bruins. But if UCLA actually wants to return to the National Championship and go back-to-back, some big things need to happen. First, UCLA must figure out how to address the loss of its entire starting lineup.

How To Exceed Expectations

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) cuts down the net after the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

To fix this, UCLA will likely need to turn to the transfer portal. While there may not be enough talent on the current roster to replicate what UCLA had this season, the Bruins could target players with similar skill sets. For example, Audi Crooks , a player who averaged 25.8 points per game, could potentially fill the role Lauren Betts held this season.

But those are still what-ifs. It is much more likely that the players currently on UCLA’s roster will have to play above expectations.

Mar 26, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Lena Bilic (9) and forward Sienna Betts (16) look on during practice ahead of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women’s 2026 NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

For example, Sienna Betts will need to have an outstanding season. That could require her production to increase significantly, which might actually be more realistic than many people believe.

She entered UCLA as the No. 2 recruit in the country, just behind Jazzy Davidson, who has been playing very well at USC. If Betts can develop her scoring just a bit more, she could replicate some of the production Betts brought to the Bruins throughout her career. At worst, her floor could resemble the type of impact Dugalic provided, which would still be valuable.

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Addie Deal (7) is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Lena Bilic (9) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The more intriguing player to discuss might be Lena Bilic. The freshman showed noticeable growth throughout the year and could emerge as UCLA’s leading scorer if she continues developing her shot. Her confidence from beyond the arc is something rarely seen from a freshman.

If Bilic and Betts both develop well, UCLA could have a very strong young core next season. That alone would significantly raise the Bruins’ ceiling. Not to mention Amanda Muse and Christina Karamouzi, who could also develop into important contributors.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close speaks in a press conference after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA’s roster right now may not look like a Final Four-caliber team. However, the season is long — stretching from November through March — giving these players plenty of time to develop into stars.