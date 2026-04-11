Several UCLA Stars Invited to WNBA Draft

It is no mystery that UCLA will be losing a majority of its roster next season.

The next stop for several Bruins is the WNBA draft. Five UCLA players were invited to attend draft night: Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice , Angela Dugalic, Gabriela Jaquez, and Gianna Kneepkens. Unfortunately, Charlisse Leger-Walker did not receive an invite.

Lauren Betts | C

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) celebrates with teammates during their 79-51 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks to claim the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Easily the best player UCLA has had in recent seasons has been Betts . While she has slipped slightly in some mock drafts, she is still expected to be a top-five selection. Many experts have her going to the Washington Mystics, while others believe she could go No. 1 overall to the Dallas Wings.

Anything but the No. 1 overall pick may seem surprising considering Betts’ dominance, as she averaged 21 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks during the tournament. Even so, being a top-five pick is still a major achievement.

Gianna Kneepkens | G

UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) yells out to her teammates as they defend the South Carolina Gamecocks during the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kneepkens was one of UCLA’s most electric players last season. She finished her college career shooting 43.1% from three-point range, making her one of the best shooters in the draft. Because of that, she is widely projected as a top-10 pick.

Kneepkens is currently projected to go No. 8 overall to the Golden State Valkyries. As the second Bruin expected to come off the board, that would mark a huge accomplishment.

Gabriela Jaquez | G

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Gabriela Jaquez (11) celebrates in the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The next Bruin selected is more of a toss-up. Many projections have Jaquez going at No. 11 and Rice at No. 12, though either could be selected earlier depending on team needs. Both players bring similar versatility and impact.

What may give Jaquez the edge is her 21-point, 10-rebound performance in the National Championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks. That performance significantly boosted her draft stock.

Kiki Rice | G

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) cuts down the net after the National Championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rice could realistically be selected anywhere from No. 5 to No. 12, though many projections have her going No. 12 overall to the Connecticut Sun. Last season, she averaged 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals, all career highs.

As UCLA’s primary point guard, Rice has proven to be one of the most dynamic players in college basketball. Considering she was UCLA’s second-leading scorer, her draft position could ultimately end up higher than projected.

Angela Dugalic | F

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) celebrates against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Following a strong NCAA Tournament run, Dugalic’s stock has also risen considerably. Some projections have her in the top 10, while others place her outside the first round. Either way, she has proven she deserves to be selected early.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close speaks in a press conference after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is shaping up to be one of the most talented draft classes in program history. UCLA has a chance to set a record for most first-round selections in a single WNBA draft.

Leger-Walker is also a name to watch, as she has shown she is just as deserving of being selected, even without receiving a draft invite.