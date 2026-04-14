Social Media Reacts To Drafted Bruins And Shattered WNBA Records

The Bruins had one of their best seasons of all time this year, winning all but one game and claiming their first D-1 national title, but with the success came a caveat: they would lose their best six players to the WNBA once their season ended.

The caveat was both a blessing and a curse, as it meant that UCLA would have to find gold in the transfer portal, but it also meant they would get to watch their stars go to higher leagues.

The UCLA Bruins celebrate their 79-51 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks to claim the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Social media was hyped to see where their favorites would end up, and UCLA ended up flipping the draft on it's head with every player drafted.

The First Player Drafted, To Nobody's Surprise: Lauren Betts

Many people expected Betts to go very high in the draft, and she did, being selected fourth overall to the Washington Mystics, a very good accomplishment for the best performing Bruin of the season.

However, instead of celebrating what she did the conversation online about Betts was centered around how she should have been picked first, which was a compliment in the highest form: she went highly, but could've been higher.

Man I know teams are about needs but how do you not take Lauren Betts that’s a generational talent — Jay Gatsby (@oneCR_15) April 14, 2026

While all deserved to be drafted… Lauren Betts should have been #1 and azzi shouldn’t even have been top 5. Azzi definitely shouldn’t have went as a guard before Taniya, Raven or Flau’jae …A joke. — Fallon (@fallonspeaker) April 14, 2026

The Second Player Drafted, Moments After Betts: Gabriella Jaquez

In the first of a surprising trio, Gabriella Jaquez was selected fifth overall by the Chicago Sky, officially being the second player from UCLA picked in the top five and officially parting ways with Betts.

Before the pick fans had been upset with the Sky for who they were planning to pick, but when Jaquez's name was called they all went quiet as she was the best player that could have been picked, another high praise from social media.

Ay yk what Chicago Sky I’ll take Gabriella Jaquez my fault pic.twitter.com/7JhU9HQPdW — Optimistic Bears Fan (@Rrempire15) April 13, 2026

Gabriella jaquez is a good pick for the sky — AFAM (@Isaiahjhn_) April 14, 2026

Breaking The WNBA Draft, Selected As The Third Bruin In A Row: Kiki Rice

In the Toronto Tempo's first ever pick in the WNBA draft, they bestowed the honor of being their first ever draft pick by picking her sixth overall, having half of the top six picks come from UCLA.

Fans were much more mellow about her than her two teammates, as they knew what they were getting and excited for the consistency she would bring to an unstable, new franchise.

Kiki Rice was so good for the Bruins throughout her college career.



13 PPG/4.9 REB/4.2 AST/1.4 STL across 4 seasons. Started more than 30 games each campaign with UCLA, and only 22 years old. Won a title this year.



Tempo got a good one. https://t.co/bj9w61FpRS — LC (@LucasCasaletto) April 14, 2026

kiki rice in toronto, the tempo fits — Cyber Monday (@CyberMonday) April 14, 2026

Only A Few Picks Later, Another Bruin Leaves The Board: Angela Dugalić

To become the fourth Bruin picked in the top ten, Angela Dugalić found her name being called by the Washington Mystics to join Betts in her WNBA rookie year.

The pair being reunited already was a great relief to social media, who among celebrations was happy to see UCLA still be a team despite their players' new endeavors.

And Angela Dugalic as well.. 💙💛🔥🔥 — UCLA WON THE NATTY 🐻💛💙 (@ADChewie89) April 14, 2026

To End The First Round, Another Bruin Is Called: Gianna Kneepkens

The final Bruin to hear her name called in the first round was Gianna Kneepkens, who was selected 15th overall by the Conneticut Suns.

It was a good landing place for Kneepkens, which fans recongnized as they celebrated her for her accomplishment.

Connecticut Sun fans: I wrote about Gianna Kneepkens in January.



Probably the surest shot in the draft: https://t.co/l9HYi3vFpB — Benjamin Royer (@thebenroyer) April 14, 2026

Another Unexpected Pairing Of UCLA Bruins: Charlisse Leger-Walker

The final Bruin to be selected made sure to send waves through UCLA fans and warm their hearts, as Charlisse Leger-Walker, taken 18th overall, was reunited with Kneepkens in Conneticut.

Because of the other pairing in Washington, UCLA fans will now have two teams that will somewhat resemble this year's national title team, which they made sure to talk about after she was drafted, alongside her value to the team.

Charlisse Leger-Walker may end up being steal of draft — The Real Avery Lynch (@YoungBull_Lynch) April 14, 2026

Gianna Kneepkens and Charlisse Leger Walker on the same team 🔥 — Not you blocked me (@Notyoublockedm1) April 14, 2026

The Shocking Record Set By The Bruins In The Draft

As Bruin after Bruin heard her name called, a record started to fall into place that set social media on fire: Through the first 18 picks, UCLA had one third of the draftees, and they became the first school to have five players drafted in the first round.

The sheer amount of celebration on social media about the record made it pertinent to mention alongside all of the Bruins that found new teams tonight.

And that's all six. Charlisse Leger-Walker is selected No. 18 overall by the Connecticut Sun. She'll be reunited with Gianna Kneepkens.



The six UCLA seniors and 2026 national champions have been drafted -- a record for any school for a single WNBA draft. — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) April 14, 2026