UCLA's Iamaleava Comp Has Big QB Implications

The Bruins are looking to rebound after a rough year, which saw them finish 3-8 and leave many disappointed fans who expected better from their transfer quarterback, Nico Iamaleava.

However, fans have already seen a glimpse of what he could do in this year's spring game, along with his brother, Madden Iamaleava, who also impressed viewers .

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Looking back at last year, there were a few games where Nico played his best, one of them being against the Michigan State Spartans and their quarterback, Alessio Milivojevic, and they compare very well.

How Nico Iamaleava Compares to Alessio Milivojevic

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic wars up before the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both Iamaleava and Milivojevic played on rough rosters last year; the former had none of his teammates drafted to the NFL, and the latter had only two of his teammates drafted to higher leagues.

Furthermore, both teams lost many important players to graduation who did not make the NFL, and both were able to rebuild quite well under new head coaches, Bob Chesney and Patrick Fitzgerald.

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic throws a pass during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Milivojevic's case, he only got the starting reins in the latter end of the season, and was able to find one win on a great day out of the mix; Iamaleava was able to find three wins, two of which came in a stretch where he was on fire against Penn State and MSU.

Both, when in the right flow, can be among the best in college football . What specifically matters for UCLA is getting him locked in alongside Milivojevic.

How UCLA Can Get Nico Iamaleava Into His Flow State

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The biggest thing that allowed Iamaleava to get into his flow state, specifically against the Nittany Lions and the Spartans, was the rushing game taking some of the pressure off him.

In his game against MSU, for example, he had just 24 passing attempts and played well, completing 16/24 for 180 yards and three touchdowns, whereas in the rest of the season, he would often struggle when given 30+ attempts.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chesney is already taking a step in the right direction this year, bringing in standout transfers such as Wayne Knight and finding hidden gems during spring practices to carry the rushing load.

If UCLA can use all of this to their advantage, their quarterback, Iamaleava, will be able to benefit and play better, making the team better and improving their record by a vast margin. Iamaleava's success will be pivotal for a UCLA bounce-back campaign in 2026.