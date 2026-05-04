UCLA's Iamaleava Comp Has Big QB Implications
The Bruins are looking to rebound after a rough year, which saw them finish 3-8 and leave many disappointed fans who expected better from their transfer quarterback, Nico Iamaleava.
However, fans have already seen a glimpse of what he could do in this year's spring game, along with his brother, Madden Iamaleava, who also impressed viewers.
Looking back at last year, there were a few games where Nico played his best, one of them being against the Michigan State Spartans and their quarterback, Alessio Milivojevic, and they compare very well.
How Nico Iamaleava Compares to Alessio Milivojevic
- Both Iamaleava and Milivojevic played on rough rosters last year; the former had none of his teammates drafted to the NFL, and the latter had only two of his teammates drafted to higher leagues.
- Furthermore, both teams lost many important players to graduation who did not make the NFL, and both were able to rebuild quite well under new head coaches, Bob Chesney and Patrick Fitzgerald.
- In Milivojevic's case, he only got the starting reins in the latter end of the season, and was able to find one win on a great day out of the mix; Iamaleava was able to find three wins, two of which came in a stretch where he was on fire against Penn State and MSU.
- Both, when in the right flow, can be among the best in college football. What specifically matters for UCLA is getting him locked in alongside Milivojevic.
How UCLA Can Get Nico Iamaleava Into His Flow State
- The biggest thing that allowed Iamaleava to get into his flow state, specifically against the Nittany Lions and the Spartans, was the rushing game taking some of the pressure off him.
- In his game against MSU, for example, he had just 24 passing attempts and played well, completing 16/24 for 180 yards and three touchdowns, whereas in the rest of the season, he would often struggle when given 30+ attempts.
- Chesney is already taking a step in the right direction this year, bringing in standout transfers such as Wayne Knight and finding hidden gems during spring practices to carry the rushing load.
- If UCLA can use all of this to their advantage, their quarterback, Iamaleava, will be able to benefit and play better, making the team better and improving their record by a vast margin. Iamaleava's success will be pivotal for a UCLA bounce-back campaign in 2026.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.