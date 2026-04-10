How UCLA’s Offseason Strategy Was Revealed Through Transfer Portal

Following a very successful April 9, UCLA has given a glimpse of what its offseason strategy could look like.

With how many departures UCLA had this offseason, it could have been assumed the Bruins would focus on directly filling those voids. However, it is clear that Mick Cronin and company are prioritizing solving the issues that hurt UCLA the most last season.

Fundamentals Over High-Profile Talent

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Easily the biggest flaw for UCLA last season was its lack of rebounding. Eric Dailey Jr. led the Bruins in rebounding with 5.8 rebounds per game. While that mark was respectable, it was not enough for UCLA to be a strong rebounding team. It is clear that Cronin had this problem on his mind when evaluating talent in the portal.

To make matters worse, UCLA also lost Tyler Bilodeau , the Bruins’ second-leading rebounder. It is important to note that UCLA ranked 304th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, according to KenPom , and losing another key contributor in that area could cause a scary decline.

Mississippi Rebels guard Travis Perry (11) is defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) in a NCAA men’s college basketball game at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cronin addressed this issue head-on by landing Filip Jovic and Sergej Macura, two forwards who should provide UCLA with added depth. Jovic averaged four rebounds per game, while Macura averaged 4.8 rebounds per game.

Considering both players averaged fewer than 20 minutes per game, they should be able to combine for a significant increase in rebounding production with expanded roles. Additionally, as underclassmen, they provide UCLA with a solid foundation for the future.

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Steven Pearl talks with forward Filip Jovic (38) against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

UCLA Fixing Rebounding Woes

When both additions are taken into account, it is clear that UCLA is prioritizing addressing its rebounding issues. Both players also bring defensive upside, which should help the Bruins improve on defense. Last season, UCLA had one of its more inconsistent defensive performances under Cronin.

If one thing is clear, it is that UCLA is focused more on addressing its weaknesses rather than simply replacing departing players. This strategy has the potential to pay off in a significant way.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If UCLA can add a true center, it could fully address its frontcourt concerns. However, the biggest question remains whether UCLA can properly address the guard position, which still needs significant improvement.

The bottom line is that UCLA is not rebuilding from the ground up. Instead, the Bruins are positioning themselves to remain competitive for the next several years. Strengthening the frontcourt could allow UCLA to control the glass, which in turn should improve its overall defensive performance.