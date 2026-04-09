What UCLA's Offensive Identity Could Look Like in 2026-27

Last season, UCLA's offensive identity evolved several times. What will its identity look like next season?

UCLA lost a big chunk of its core, with Tyler Bilodeau, Donovan Dent, and Skyy Clark either running out of eligibility or entering the transfer portal. This puts UCLA close to square one with the current core now in place. Figuring out how to best play to each player’s strengths will be a very tall task.

Why Identity Will Be Different

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Last year, Mick Cronin heavily relied on a three-guard lineup. The starting group for most of the season involved Clark, Trent Perry, and Dent, along with Eric Dailey Jr. and Bilodeau. While that lineup was efficient, it allowed UCLA to play faster in transition and become a much more dangerous offensive team.

However, without Dent and Clark, UCLA does not have many options at the guard position next season. As of now, Perry and Eric Freeny are UCLA’s only guards. While Freeny showed flashes throughout the season, he is not quite ready to play 30-plus minutes per game consistently.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

If UCLA is unable to hit the transfer portal hard for guards, that approach will likely not be feasible. Instead, UCLA could look to build around its forward group, which has the talent needed to be very successful. However, that is easier said than done, as inconsistency was a major theme for the forwards last season.

What UCLA Has To Work With

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Dailey and Xavier Booker are both excellent players, but they have very different skill sets. That contrast could make it difficult for UCLA to develop a consistent offensive identity. To maximize both players, UCLA will need to surround them with teammates who complement their strengths.

For example, Booker was forced to play center for much of the season. While he performed reasonably well in that role, it was clear he was not playing his natural position. As a result, he often found himself out of place defensively, which occasionally exposed UCLA’s defense.

UCLA center Xavier Booker (1) looks on before a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When looking at the transfer portal, UCLA should prioritize finding a traditional center. Doing so would allow Booker to move back to the forward position, where he can operate more freely. That would also allow him to shoot more often — something he has proven he can do well after shooting 43% from three-point range last season.

Dailey, meanwhile, brings a very unique skill set. He is capable of creating offense for himself in one-on-one situations, something not many players on UCLA’s roster can consistently do. Because of that, Dailey could become one of the Bruins’ most important offensive pieces next season.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and guard Trent Perry (0) react in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Next season, UCLA will likely move toward a more traditional lineup that still emphasizes three-point shooting. If the Bruins can find a center capable of anchoring the paint, it would allow Booker and Dailey to operate more freely from both the perimeter and the post.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line for the Bruins is that they already have a very talented roster. But to get the most out of it, they must add players who properly complement the talent already in place.

If one thing is clear, it is that UCLA’s ceiling remains very high.