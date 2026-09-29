How One Belief Has Transformed UCLA Football Program

The Bruins won just three games last season.

In four weeks, UCLA has already eclipsed that total with a perfect 4-0 record heading into the bye week. When you compare the two teams, it seems like a complete rebirth of this football team, and head coach Bob Chesney has been the biggest factor in UCLA’s success so far this season.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While a large portion of the success comes from the talented roster Chesney assembled, the mindset and mentality that Chesney has instilled in this Bruins team may be even more vital to the team’s success.

Bob Chesney's Phrase That Fuels the Team

Chesney seems to coach with a simple mindset: “Doesn’t matter, get better.” If this team can ignore any past results and just continue to get better each and every day, the success will come naturally, and it has so far.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his postgame press conference against Maryland, Chesney used the phrase when discussing how the team will move forward after a major win like the one they experienced this past Saturday.

“When we come in there tomorrow, we're going to say it doesn't matter, get better, and that's ultimately it: find a way to get better.”

Iamaleava Is Taking Notes

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Big Ten Network female sideline reporter Kelsie Kasper interviews UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bob Chesney’s mindset and coaching mentality are clearly rubbing off, because quarterback Nico Iamaleava had similar things to say in his postgame press conference.

“I think first is continue to be us,” Iamaleava said. “I feel like we still haven't played to our full potential, you know, and we're putting up 54 points like this. So I think the emphasis is, you know, it doesn't matter, get better, like Coach [Chesney] says.”

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) passes in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins have improved in multiple areas every week and look like one of the most talented teams in the Big Ten this season. The fact that the coaches and players believe the team hasn't hit its peak yet could be a scary sentiment for future opponents.

Sammy Omosigho's Thoughts

UCLA's defensive leader and captain, Sammy Omosigho, spoke about the team's desire to grow and how a daily improvement mentality has affected the group, especially with Oregon looming.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Sammy Omosigho (10) runs downfield during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Defensively, we know that Oregon's a talented team, but we're not gonna try to change and be different just because we're going against a talented team. We're trying to get better ourselves, focus on ourselves, and make ourselves better football players in each and every week, each and every day. So we have a bye week to get better, make sure we're getting healed up from any injuries, but just get better every week.”

What Bob Chesney has done with this Bruins team is nothing short of incredible, and if he’s correct in the sentiment that UCLA still has plenty of room to grow, prepare to be even more impressed by the Bruins in the coming weeks.