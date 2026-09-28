UCLA Confidence Meter: How I Feel About Defense Heading Into Bye

The Bruins are heading into the bye week with a ton of confidence, riding high after a 54-3 win on the road at Maryland. UCLA has looked better and better each week, and they’ll soon take on their toughest test yet in Eugene following the bye.

As they head towards a hopefully restful week, how confident should fans feel in this defense?

Secondary Looked Much Better in Week 4

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Ta'Shawn James (27) celebrates in the end zone after returning an interception for a touchdown in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, the secondary made major strides against Maryland, finishing with four interceptions and two touchdowns. The secondary completely shut down Maryland’s offense in what was by far the best showing of the season for that unit.

A week ago, the secondary struggled against Purdue, and the worry is whether this group can stay consistent through the tough stretches UCLA may face. While Maryland was a fantastic stepping stone, I will need a few more enthusiastic performances to feel truly confident in the Bruins' secondary.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) intercepts a pass before returning it 65-yards for a touchdown in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon should give UCLA their toughest test so far this season, and it could be a great gauge to see just how good this unit can be.

Pass Rush Seems To Be Ramping Up

UCLA's pass rush has been relatively uninspiring so far this season, though that could change soon. Sahir West’s presence was felt against Maryland, and the pass rush as a whole can be credited with the struggling performance that Maryland’s offense displayed.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) is hit from behind just as he throws by UCLA Bruins defensive line Sahir West (15) in the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins currently rank fourth in the Big Ten in sacks (9) and should be able to improve as the season goes on.

Linebackers Continue To Be Solid

The best unit on this defense has been, without a doubt, the linebacking corps, and specifically the duo of Sammy Omosigho and Jalen Woods. The linebackers have led this defense and been the primary source of its success over the past four weeks.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA linebacker Jalen Woods (9) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sammy Omosigho was named a permanent captain before the season started, and it has become very easy to see why. Omosigho leads the team in sacks, total tackles, and solo tackles, and has forced four fumbles this season. Jalen Woods has also been exceptional, as he is second on the team in passes deflected and recorded an interception against San Diego State.

Entering the bye week, I feel much better about this defense than I have in the past few weeks. They have a huge test coming up against Oregon after the bye, and if they can play at the level we saw against Maryland, I like the Bruins' chances of winning on the road.