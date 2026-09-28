UCLA Confidence Meter: How I Feel About Defense Heading Into Bye
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The Bruins are heading into the bye week with a ton of confidence, riding high after a 54-3 win on the road at Maryland. UCLA has looked better and better each week, and they’ll soon take on their toughest test yet in Eugene following the bye.
As they head towards a hopefully restful week, how confident should fans feel in this defense?
Secondary Looked Much Better in Week 4
Overall, the secondary made major strides against Maryland, finishing with four interceptions and two touchdowns. The secondary completely shut down Maryland’s offense in what was by far the best showing of the season for that unit.
A week ago, the secondary struggled against Purdue, and the worry is whether this group can stay consistent through the tough stretches UCLA may face. While Maryland was a fantastic stepping stone, I will need a few more enthusiastic performances to feel truly confident in the Bruins' secondary.
Oregon should give UCLA their toughest test so far this season, and it could be a great gauge to see just how good this unit can be.
Pass Rush Seems To Be Ramping Up
UCLA's pass rush has been relatively uninspiring so far this season, though that could change soon. Sahir West’s presence was felt against Maryland, and the pass rush as a whole can be credited with the struggling performance that Maryland’s offense displayed.
The Bruins currently rank fourth in the Big Ten in sacks (9) and should be able to improve as the season goes on.
Linebackers Continue To Be Solid
The best unit on this defense has been, without a doubt, the linebacking corps, and specifically the duo of Sammy Omosigho and Jalen Woods. The linebackers have led this defense and been the primary source of its success over the past four weeks.
Sammy Omosigho was named a permanent captain before the season started, and it has become very easy to see why. Omosigho leads the team in sacks, total tackles, and solo tackles, and has forced four fumbles this season. Jalen Woods has also been exceptional, as he is second on the team in passes deflected and recorded an interception against San Diego State.
Entering the bye week, I feel much better about this defense than I have in the past few weeks. They have a huge test coming up against Oregon after the bye, and if they can play at the level we saw against Maryland, I like the Bruins' chances of winning on the road.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.