How UCLA Football Can Earn Spot in Top 25 AP Poll
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The Bruins are 3-0 under Bob Chesney with a great opportunity to improve to 4-0.
The Bruins offense is coming off a high-octane performance against the Boilermakers, where they accounted for 645 yards and seven touchdowns en route to starting their conference schedule off with a win.
Despite beating two Power Conference opponents as well as a decent San Diego State team, the Bruins still remain unranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. However, voters have taken notice, as they received ten votes in the latest AP Poll. As UCLA moves forward and dives deeper into conference play, here is what the Bruins can do to boost themselves into the rankings.
Beat Maryland
First and foremost, the Bruins need to get another win to improve to 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. A loss against the Terrapins, and the hope of getting a number by their name, is all but gone for the near future.
Maryland has a solid passing attack that could exploit UCLA’s secondary, and the Bruins will have to travel on the road for the first time since the opener against Cal. While a win over Maryland will add another resume piece, it might not be the exclamation point that gets them into the top 25.
For UCLA to get a top-25 mention following Week 4, the Bruins likely need some help, as there are far too many other teams that received more votes than they did in the latest poll. UCLA will likely need other teams to lose and drop out for them to have a good chance.
Defense Needs To Be More Consistent
Major questions surround this UCLA defense through three weeks. UCLA allowed 38 points and 488 yards against Purdue, but only 10 points and 189 yards against San Diego State.
The one thing the Bruins have done consistently on defense is force turnovers. UCLA has had a takeaway in every game this season, and if the defense can match the level the offense played in Week 4, it could make the Bruins more attractive to AP poll voters.
Nico Iamaleava Continues To Improve
Week Three was by far the best showing from quarterback Nico Iamaleava, and if he can continue with that performance against Maryland, the Bruins would project like a much more well-rounded team.
Part of the worry with this UCLA team is the reliance on the run game, and if Iamaleava can alleviate that in Week Four, the Bruins could jump some other teams trending in the wrong direction.
Regardless of whether UCLA can reach the top 25 or not, Maryland presents UCLA with an interesting opportunity to build on what we’ve seen improving over the past couple of weeks.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.