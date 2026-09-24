How UCLA Football Can Earn Spot in Top 25 AP Poll

The Bruins are 3-0 under Bob Chesney with a great opportunity to improve to 4-0.

The Bruins offense is coming off a high-octane performance against the Boilermakers, where they accounted for 645 yards and seven touchdowns en route to starting their conference schedule off with a win.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA head coach Bob Chesney is interviewed after defeating San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite beating two Power Conference opponents as well as a decent San Diego State team, the Bruins still remain unranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. However, voters have taken notice, as they received ten votes in the latest AP Poll. As UCLA moves forward and dives deeper into conference play, here is what the Bruins can do to boost themselves into the rankings.

Beat Maryland

First and foremost, the Bruins need to get another win to improve to 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. A loss against the Terrapins, and the hope of getting a number by their name, is all but gone for the near future.

Sep 19, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) warms up before a game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maryland has a solid passing attack that could exploit UCLA’s secondary, and the Bruins will have to travel on the road for the first time since the opener against Cal. While a win over Maryland will add another resume piece, it might not be the exclamation point that gets them into the top 25.

For UCLA to get a top-25 mention following Week 4, the Bruins likely need some help, as there are far too many other teams that received more votes than they did in the latest poll. UCLA will likely need other teams to lose and drop out for them to have a good chance.

Defense Needs To Be More Consistent

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA;Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Xavier Townsend (3) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Major questions surround this UCLA defense through three weeks. UCLA allowed 38 points and 488 yards against Purdue, but only 10 points and 189 yards against San Diego State.

The one thing the Bruins have done consistently on defense is force turnovers. UCLA has had a takeaway in every game this season, and if the defense can match the level the offense played in Week 4, it could make the Bruins more attractive to AP poll voters.

Nico Iamaleava Continues To Improve

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Keyshawn Burgos (11) in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week Three was by far the best showing from quarterback Nico Iamaleava, and if he can continue with that performance against Maryland, the Bruins would project like a much more well-rounded team.

Part of the worry with this UCLA team is the reliance on the run game , and if Iamaleava can alleviate that in Week Four, the Bruins could jump some other teams trending in the wrong direction.

Regardless of whether UCLA can reach the top 25 or not, Maryland presents UCLA with an interesting opportunity to build on what we’ve seen improving over the past couple of weeks.