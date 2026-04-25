How Potential NCAA Rule Change Could Affect UCLA's Roster

In recent weeks, the new “five-in-five” rule could potentially pass, allowing seniors to return for another year of college basketball.

Just recently, the NCAA has been actively considering this eligibility rule, which would allow players to play for five years within a five-year window. This would replace the current four-season-in-five-years standard. Considering UCLA’s departures, this rule would be groundbreaking for the Bruins.

Status on "Five-in-Five"

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

NCAA president Charlie Baker is pushing for a quick vote that could happen as soon as next month. If implemented, the rule could go into effect in June 2026, potentially allowing UCLA to bring back players who have already been written off.

The implications of this rule's passing would be massive for UCLA’s roster. The Bruins have addressed issues like defense and rebounding through the transfer portal, but offense remains a major concern heading into next season.

Two Bruins Who Would Be Affected

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The two players who would benefit most from this rule are Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau. Skyy Clark would also qualify, but since he has entered the transfer portal, a return seems unlikely.

Dent was the backbone of UCLA’s offense last season, averaging 13.3 points and 7.6 assists per game, with his assist numbers ranking fourth in the nation. When combining his scoring and playmaking, he was responsible for 28.2 of UCLA’s 77.1 points per game.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) smile during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Bilodeau, meanwhile, was UCLA’s leading scorer, averaging 17.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 51.8% from the field. UCLA has struggled to replace his scoring this offseason, as no addition has averaged double-digit points.

How This Makes Things Complicated

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) brings the ball up court around Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The roster implications could get complicated. UCLA currently has limited scholarship space, and while there are technically two open spots, bringing back players like Dent and Bilodeau could impact how the Bruins approach the rest of the portal.

For example, adding them back could affect the roles — and potentially the roster spots — of players like Sergej Macura, Filip Jovic, Jaylen Petty , and Azavier Robinson, especially if UCLA is still pursuing another high-impact player. This could lead to UCLA rescinding scholarships for short-term success.

Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Donovan Dent (2) during the second half against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

However, UCLA has some flexibility, so adding Dent and Bilodeau would not necessarily require immediate roster cuts. The bigger question is how it would affect long-term roster building and portal strategy.

UCLA has been linked to some big-time transfers such as Tounde Yessoufou and Joson Sanon. If this rule were to pass, it could seriously influence how UCLA approaches these players in the portal.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that if this rule passes, UCLA would welcome Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau back without hesitation. Their return would instantly fix the Bruins’ biggest weakness. But it would also create a complex situation regarding roster balance and future additions.