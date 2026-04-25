How Potential NCAA Rule Change Could Affect UCLA's Roster
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In recent weeks, the new “five-in-five” rule could potentially pass, allowing seniors to return for another year of college basketball.
Just recently, the NCAA has been actively considering this eligibility rule, which would allow players to play for five years within a five-year window. This would replace the current four-season-in-five-years standard. Considering UCLA’s departures, this rule would be groundbreaking for the Bruins.
Status on "Five-in-Five"
NCAA president Charlie Baker is pushing for a quick vote that could happen as soon as next month. If implemented, the rule could go into effect in June 2026, potentially allowing UCLA to bring back players who have already been written off.
The implications of this rule's passing would be massive for UCLA’s roster. The Bruins have addressed issues like defense and rebounding through the transfer portal, but offense remains a major concern heading into next season.
Two Bruins Who Would Be Affected
The two players who would benefit most from this rule are Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau. Skyy Clark would also qualify, but since he has entered the transfer portal, a return seems unlikely.
Dent was the backbone of UCLA’s offense last season, averaging 13.3 points and 7.6 assists per game, with his assist numbers ranking fourth in the nation. When combining his scoring and playmaking, he was responsible for 28.2 of UCLA’s 77.1 points per game.
Bilodeau, meanwhile, was UCLA’s leading scorer, averaging 17.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 51.8% from the field. UCLA has struggled to replace his scoring this offseason, as no addition has averaged double-digit points.
How This Makes Things Complicated
The roster implications could get complicated. UCLA currently has limited scholarship space, and while there are technically two open spots, bringing back players like Dent and Bilodeau could impact how the Bruins approach the rest of the portal.
For example, adding them back could affect the roles — and potentially the roster spots — of players like Sergej Macura, Filip Jovic, Jaylen Petty, and Azavier Robinson, especially if UCLA is still pursuing another high-impact player. This could lead to UCLA rescinding scholarships for short-term success.
However, UCLA has some flexibility, so adding Dent and Bilodeau would not necessarily require immediate roster cuts. The bigger question is how it would affect long-term roster building and portal strategy.
UCLA has been linked to some big-time transfers such as Tounde Yessoufou and Joson Sanon. If this rule were to pass, it could seriously influence how UCLA approaches these players in the portal.
The bottom line is that if this rule passes, UCLA would welcome Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau back without hesitation. Their return would instantly fix the Bruins’ biggest weakness. But it would also create a complex situation regarding roster balance and future additions.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.