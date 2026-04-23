What UCLA’s Pitch to Tounde Yessoufou Might Look Like

In recent days, UCLA has been heavily linked to Tounde Yessoufou — but what does UCLA actually have to offer?

The Bruins have already caught the attention of several high-level transfers this offseason. John Blackwell was one of them, but he ultimately chose Duke, a program with a proven NBA pipeline. That raises the question: what can UCLA pitch to a player like Yessoufou?

UCLA's Roster Is Solid

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and guard Trent Perry (0) react in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

For starters, UCLA has a solid core in place. Trent Perry is a prime example. He began last season on the bench and developed into UCLA’s third-leading scorer. With that trajectory, it would not be surprising to see him take another leap and emerge as a star next season.

Eric Dailey Jr. is another key piece. While he plays a similar position to Yessoufou, the two could complement each other well. Dailey thrives in isolation and one-on-one situations, while Yessoufou’s downhill ability would take pressure off him offensively.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UCF Knights in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

And that leads to UCLA’s biggest selling point — opportunity. If Yessoufou joins the Bruins, he would have a clear path to being the No. 1 option. For a player with NBA aspirations, that kind of role is critical. UCLA can offer him the ball, the spotlight, and the chance to elevate his draft stock.

Non-Basketball Factors

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) dribbles the ball up court against the Utah Utes during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Location also matters. While Yessoufou is originally from Benin, he played high school basketball in California. Returning to the state — especially to Los Angeles — could be a comfortable and appealing option if he decides to spend another year in college.

There is also an existing relationship. Yessoufou was on UCLA’s recruiting radar back in 2022, meaning Mick Cronin and his staff have already built familiarity with him and his circle. Those connections can be a deciding factor in close recruitments.

Ultimate Selling Points

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) drives to the basket against Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Another angle is the NBA timeline. While Yessoufou has the talent to enter the draft now, another year as a featured player could significantly boost his stock. UCLA offers a situation where he can showcase his full skill set as the focal point of the offense.

The main competition appears to be Kentucky — another blue-blood program with a strong track record. But unlike Kentucky, UCLA can offer a more defined role immediately. The Bruins are one piece away from making serious noise, and Yessoufou would be that piece.

Feb 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) dunks in their game with the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

UCLA also has the resources to offer a NIL package that could rival what a first-year NBA player can realistically expect. This factor alone is why many surefire NBA talents have decided to stay another year in college.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA’s pitch goes beyond NIL. It is about role, development, familiarity, and fit. If the Bruins are able to land Yessoufou, it will be because they offer the clearest path for him to become the best version of himself — and that is a powerful sell.