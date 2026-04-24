One UCLA Transfer Who Will Improve the Most

When evaluating UCLA’s newest transfer class — one that could still grow as the offseason continues — it is clear that one player stands out above the rest.

Jaylen Petty looks like the most likely candidate to take a major leap next season. He showed flashes of high-level scoring ability at Texas Tech, and with UCLA’s current roster construction, he is in line for an expanded role. Simply put, the Bruins need offense — and Petty can provide it.

What Petty Brings to the Table

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) shoots over Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As a freshman, Petty averaged 9.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 40.6% from the field and 37.5% from three. He also logged 30.5 minutes per game, a heavy workload that led to multiple 20-point performances throughout the season.

What separates Petty is his skill set. He is one of the few players on UCLA’s roster who can consistently create his own shot. Whether it is attacking the rim or creating space in the mid-range and beyond the arc, Petty brings a level of offensive versatility that the Bruins currently lack.

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) drives against Akron Zips guard Sharron Young (3) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With the departures of Donovan Dent , Tyler Bilodeau, and Skyy Clark, UCLA needed someone to help fill that scoring void. Petty is not a one-to-one replacement, but his role projects clearly. He is expected to slide into the primary shooting guard spot, allowing Trent Perry to take over as the main facilitator.

In Mick Cronin’s system, guards who can score at multiple levels are essential. That is why it would not be surprising to see Petty become a focal point of UCLA’s offense next season.

What About the Others?

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Steven Pearl talks with forward Filip Jovic (38) against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

This is not a knock on the rest of the transfer class. Players like Azavier Robinson, Sergej Macura, and Filip Jovic all bring valuable traits — especially in areas like defense and rebounding. But in terms of immediate offensive impact, Petty stands alone.

There is also a structural factor working in his favor. UCLA’s forward room is crowded, which could lead to fluctuating minutes and rhythm for those players. The guard rotation, however, is much more defined. Petty and Perry are expected to start, with Eric Freeny and Robinson providing depth behind them.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) makes a pass against UCF Knights center John Bol (7) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Because of that, Petty could see a heavy and consistent workload — something that often leads to breakout production.

The bottom line is that Petty is set up for a big 2026–27 season. His combination of skill set and opportunity makes him the most likely transfer to have a major offensive impact. UCLA needs scoring, and Petty is in the best position to deliver it.