Why This UCLA Football Team Feels Different Than Last Year

There is just something different in the air this year regarding UCLA football. A new head coach, a new coaching staff, and new transfer talent. It all makes for exciting times for Bruins fans.

When you compare the feeling of expectations and excitement, this is what you get. After a 3-9 season the previous year, there’s really nowhere to go but up, and Bob Chesney plans to do exactly that.

How the Bruins Can Bounce Back

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) the grasp of Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you look at last season’s Bruins, it’s pretty simple to tell that the season didn’t go as planned. The biggest tell-tale sign is that quarterback Nico Iamaleava was the program’s leading rusher with 505 yards.

What makes it worse is that UCLA went practically the entire season without giving Nico a chance to use his legs to his full potential. They mismanaged the quarterback so badly that we forgot Iamaleava was a dual-threat until it randomly showed up in games.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is sacked by Washington Huskies defensive lineman Bryce Butler (92) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The passing game was just as weak. The leading receiver had just over 500 yards (Kwazi Gilmer, 535), and Iamaleava himself passed for under 2,000 (1,928).

Things are bound to change when you look at who Chesney brought in. Transfer running back Wayne Knight is set to change the game by opening the run game, which will likely then open up Iamaleava’s passing game by a good margin.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It also helps to hear good things coming out of camp about one of the team's wild cards. Aidan Mizell, the transfer from Florida, has been reportedly connecting with Iamaleava early and often. He could absolutely be a game breaker for the Bruins, as he has crazy potential that has yet to be unleashed.

Chesney a Major Factor in Spark

Bob Chesney has brought a spark back to UCLA football that fans have not felt for years, and for good reason. A high-flying Chesney-powered offense is exactly the thing UCLA needed, and especially what Bruins fans needed.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keeping injuries away from the Bruins and filling the shoes of their potential are the biggest things on the UCLA bucket list so far.

If everything works as it could, UCLA could potentially be one of the biggest surprises this season coming out of the Big Ten. With a quarterback who has received the tools to have potentially his best year yet, and chemistry already brewing between him and the offensive locker room, good things could be coming to Westwood.

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