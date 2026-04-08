How This Single Transfer Could Significantly Raise UCLA’s Ceiling

With UCLA losing both of its star players to graduation, the Bruins need to find a bona fide star who can set the program on the right path next season.

It goes without saying that UCLA already has a very strong core . Trent Perry and Eric Dailey Jr. are the early favorites to really push the needle for the Bruins next season. Both players are capable of putting up impressive stat lines while also being significant locker room leaders.

The Player in Question

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) passes against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

But for UCLA to truly take the next step, it needs to land a transfer player similar to Donovan Dent last season. This year, the player in question could be John Blackwell , a five-star guard from the University of Wisconsin.

Not only would adding Blackwell instantly elevate UCLA, but he would also fit the Bruins perfectly. Blackwell is a natural shooting guard, a position UCLA currently lacks. His scoring ability and his rebounding at the guard position could give UCLA the jolt it needs to reach the next level.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Last season with the Badgers, Blackwell averaged 19.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 43% from the field. He was a key driver behind Wisconsin’s strong season, which unfortunately ended after an upset loss to High Point in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

What makes Blackwell so appealing for UCLA is that he is already a Big Ten player who understands the level of competition. That type of transition was somewhat overlooked when Dent arrived, even though he was already a 20-point-per-game scorer before coming to UCLA.

Blackwell Covers More Than One Hole

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard talks with guard John Blackwell (25) during the second half of their quarterfinal game in the Big Ten tournament Friday, March 13, 2026 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Wisconsin beat Illinois 91-88. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Blackwell in the lineup, UCLA could fill the scoring void left by Dent and Tyler Bilodeau . Blackwell would not only help replace that scoring production but would also provide strong rebounding from the guard position. That is why Blackwell is a player UCLA simply cannot afford to overlook.

Another advantage of adding Blackwell is that he could complement Perry well. Perry is a very dynamic guard, which is what makes him one of UCLA’s best players. With that in mind, his skill set could easily elevate Blackwell’s production even further.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after defeating the UCF Knights during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

When Perry was forced to take over as the team’s primary facilitator, he proved capable of doing so. Think back to the Big Ten semifinal against Purdue. When Dent went down, Perry recorded 15 points and nine assists, showing he could handle the role when needed. While that level of production may not happen every game, it shows the type of upside UCLA could have in the backcourt.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA needs more star power. The core is already in place, but if the Bruins can add one more player capable of raising the team’s ceiling, UCLA could be in a strong position to make serious noise next season.

Blackwell could be that answer.