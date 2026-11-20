The UCLA Bruins are two wins away from solidifying an undefeated 2026-27 college football season.

This weekend, the Bruins travel to Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines in what has historically been a tough matchup. That isn't the case this season, as the Wolverines are entering this matchup with a 5-5 record. Without revealing too much, here's everything you need to know heading into Saturday's contest, including how to watch and top storylines to keep tabs on.

How To Watch UCLA vs. Michigan

Date: Nov. 21

Time: 12:30 PT

Location: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)

TV: CBS

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage UCLA Bruins long snapper Giancarlo Cereghino (44) snaps the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Listen: KABC-AM 790

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Series History Between UCLA and Michigan

These two teams have met 11 times since 1956, with Michigan leading the series 8-3. This is the first time since 2000 that these programs will square off. UCLA has resided in the Pac-12 conference until 2024. Saturday's contest will be the first time these two teams will face each other as Big Ten rivals.

Because of the 26-year gap between the last meeting, we can't take anything from those previous encounters to this matchup.

Top Storyliines

From the Bruins' perspective, the top narrative heading into this game is the College Football Playoff implications. UCLA is currently ranked No. 4 in the country, and if the season ended today, it would have a first-round bye in the 12-team playoff. Additionally, with a win, the Bruins would also clinch their first Big Ten Championship Game appearance.

Losing this game wouldn't remove UCLA from the top 12, but it would undoubtedly drop it in the rankings, as Michigan has been one of the biggest disappointments in college football this season. In my opinion, UCLA needs a first-round bye if it wants to make a run in the College Football Playoff. Winning out would go a long way.

The other marquee storyline to watch for in this contest is Michigan's quarterback situation. It's been a season-long ailment for the Wolverines, and it reared its ugly head in a lopsided defeat to Oregon last week. Bryce Underwood was benched for Tommy Carr. The result was much the same, as both signal callers were abysmal. Heading into Saturday, head coach Kyle Whittingham is conducting an open competition to determine Michigan's starter against the Bruins.

That is blood in the water for UCLA's defense, which has been one of the best units in the country this season. The Bruins lead the nation in takeaways and interceptions. Michigan's quarterback room is in complete disarray, providing an excellent opportunity for this defense to dictate terms. That is the perfect formula for head coach Bob Chesney, who has leaned on the defense throughout the season.