What UCLA Proved About Itself in Big Win Over Illinois

With a win over Illinois, the UCLA Bruins improved their record to 10-0 and are one step closer to cementing a top spot in the College Football Playoff.

That said, here's what we learned about the Bruins in Week 11.

Elite Defense

UCLA entered this week leading the country in interceptions. That was on full display on Friday night as the Bruins' defense picked off Katin Houser three times. In addition to the turnovers, the defensive line constantly had Houser under duress , generating overwhelming pressure. The Bruins would produce two sacks.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) and defensive back Derrick Barksdale (32) celebrate after stopping the Illinois Fighting Illini offense on third down during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Also, Illinois was suffocated in the run game. The Fighting Illini ran the ball 30 times for 64 yards. Now, Illinois' offense isn't on the same level as some of the teams the Bruins will face in the postseason.

Ability To Battle Through Adversity

The Bruins were battle-tested in this game, losing quarterback Ty Dieffenbach for an extended period. During his postgame press conference , head coach Bob Chesney praised his team's ability to overcome several circumstances.

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“I think that the way those guys went about this, they just did not waver," Chesney said. "And it wasn't pretty. There was a whole drive of mistakes happening out there. And then we got the ball back on offense, and more mistakes happening out there, and they come away with the win, is something we're really proud of, but they just don't give up. They just don't. They believe. They just believe that they have a shot to win every game and that they're going to find a way."

"And I think I said it before, but on the bad teams, you get nervous and you don't want to the ball to come your way. You don't want anything to do with that. And then with the good teams, you're excited when they call your number, where they try you when you're on defense."

"And that's the stuff, to me, that this whole team's built on. When you go in that huddle, they're all excited to make the next play. They're all excited to make the next play regardless of the situation we're in. And that's what's probably the most impressive to me.”

Not every win will look the same, and this was certainly an ugly victory for the Bruins. That said, this result also proved that UCLA can win in a multitude of ways. Being able to win in different circumstances is encouraging because opponents provide different challenges.

Bob Chesney Is an Elite Coach

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney on the field before the game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chesney is the first coach in program history to win his first 10 games. The Bruins are in the midst of a 2025 Indiana-type run, and the 49-year-old head coach is at the forefront of that.

There is obvious talent on this roster, but the Bruins weren't anywhere close to the radar as a legitimate national title contender at the beginning of the season. Chesney has instantly established himself as one of the best coaches in college football.