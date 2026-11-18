The UCLA Bruins feel like one win away from solidifying a spot in the College Football Playoff, although winning the final two games of the season is obviously the preference.

After defeating Illinois last weekend , UCLA improved to 10-0 and is one of the final remaining undefeated teams in the top 25. With that in mind, here are a couple of questions about the Bruins, who are heading into Week 12 with a road matchup against Michigan.

Did Week 11 Expose UCLA?

It's certainly a fair question and one that deserves an answer. To be honest, there have been questions about the Bruins' legitimacy all season long, as they were anticipated to be a middling team in 2026. However, first-year head coach Bob Chesney has shocked the nation by positioning UCLA where it currently resides.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) moves the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tanner Heckel (16) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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As for the question, yes, I do believe the Bruins were exposed to an extent, but that doesn't mean they are doomed or should be written off. Obviously, the drop-off from the starting quarterback to the backup is a noticeable discrepancy for many teams. That said, when Ty Dieffenbach was forced to exit the game with a shoulder injury, and Madden Iamaleava took over for nearly a quarter, it was alarming how much worse the offense looked.

If Dieffenbach is forced to miss a postseason game, the Bruins' fate could be sealed. Secondly, UCLA's passing attack is heavily reliant on Aidan Mizell and Semaj Morgan. For the second straight week, Mizell was the clear-cut top pass-catching option , eclipsing 150+ receiving yards. That production is great and all, but what happens when the Bruins face an elite defense that takes Mizell out of the game? They could be in serious trouble.

Can UCLA Win the National Championship?

Dieffenbach has been a Cinderella story, but I have major reservations about the quarterback situation in general. Now, the playoff field is wide open, as there’s no team out above the rest. Every team has a clear weakness. I will say, UCLA's prospects of orchestrating a deep run are contingent on which teams are on its path.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) and head coach Bob Chesney celebrate the victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Facing an elite defense could be the Bruins' undoing. I have no doubts about the defense. It's the offense that has me hesitant to buy in. Earning a first-round bye - given to the top four seeds - would be monumental for UCLA's chance of being the last team standing.