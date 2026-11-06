How To Watch UCLA vs. North Florida: Time, TV, Matchup To Watch

The Bruins are coming off a massive win over Arizona to begin the season and should bring that momentum back home, where they'll take on North Florida in their second matchup.

It isn't the toughest matchup for UCLA. In fact, it should be one of the easiest on their schedule in this first stretch of non-conference play. The Ospreys are likely not a tournament team this season, as it'll be an uphill battle to win the Atlantic Sun.

The game will be a good chance to add another win to the record and allow the Bruins to snowball some momentum into some of the tougher matchups they have up ahead. Here's where fans can catch all of the action from Pauley Pavilion.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball against UCF Knights guard Themus Fulks (1) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game Information

Date: Friday, Nov. 6, 2026

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

Location: Pauley Pavilion (Los Angeles, CA)

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

The No. 22 overall Bruins will tip off on Friday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time, at home in Los Angeles. The broadcast will be available via the Big Ten Network, with live streaming options such as Fox One or Fubo, among other options.

The coverage will be brought to you by Daron Vaught as the play-by-play announcer on the Big Ten Network, joined by Miles Simon as the analyst. For fans who would like to tune in and listen to the action, the game will be broadcast on KABC-AM 790 in Southern California, with a broadcast team that features Josh Lewin on the play-by-play coverage, joined, as usual, by Tracy Murray as the color analyst.

Matchup To Watch

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the forefront of North Florida's offensive attack is Kent Jackson, a 6-foot-2 junior returning guard who averaged 14.8 points last season for the Ospreys. In North Florida's first game, Jackson scored 15 points; however, he was very inefficient, shooting 4-for-15 from the field and 2-for-10 from three-point range.

He was by far the highest-volume shooter on the team, and if UCLA can force another cold shooting night, it should be smooth sailing from there.

North Florida took down California Baptist in their season-opening matchup, a team that UCLA decimated in one of its two preseason games prior to regular-season play. This shouldn't be a game where the Bruins struggle too much, but instead should be decided by at least 20-plus points if the Bruins can play consistently for all 40 minutes.

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