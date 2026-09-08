Bob Chesney Has Key Message for UCLA After Cal Win
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After a big win on the road against Cal, it can be easy for Bob Chesney and the Bruins to get caught up in the heat of the moment.
Cal was not an easy opponent to start the season with, and for many teams, a win like that often leads to hangovers the next week. Bob Chesney isn’t letting that happen.
Chesney’s Thoughts on Responding to the Win
In Monday’s press conference, Chesney recalled a time at James Madison when the team was coming off a 70-50 win at North Carolina. Chesney said many teams across the country had lost after coming off major wins.
“I put up us at JMU beating UNC 70 to 50 and I had a question mark next to it: how are we going to handle that, that little bit of success that we just had? And we ended up winning the next game 64 to 7 or whatever it might have been; they responded to it,” Chesney said.
“Our thing here was that same mentality of, you know, this is a win against a team that was a really good football team...They got to clean up a whole bunch of stuff before they get to this Saturday. It's in their hands to just hold each other to the standard. I know our coaches will not relent. I know our captains will not relent, and I really know the players won't relent. They know that they left a lot out there, and there's a whole lot more that they got to do to play their best football.”
Takeaways From Chesney’s Mindset
It’s refreshing to hear that the head coach understands that while beating Cal was an impressive win on the road, there is still plenty of work to be done.
What makes this next week particularly scary is the possibility of overlooking a seemingly inferior opponent. San Diego State is not a bad team by any means, but in the Big Ten, it is one of the more winnable games on UCLA’s schedule.
UCLA is in good hands with Bob Chesney. I don't doubt the Bruins will regroup and adjust to address the weak points that showed up on Saturday, while building on the strengths they demonstrated.
It's a new era for UCLA football under Bob Chesney, and it has started off in the best possible way. However, the Bruins must look forward to this weekend.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.