Grading Every UCLA Defensive Position Group After Week 2
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After a Week Two win against San Diego State, the Bruins' defense has received its report card.
Interior Defensive Line: B
The interior defensive line was solid in the win against San Diego State, but didn’t stand out like some of the other positional groups. They allowed the Aztecs to rush for 144 yards, with Lucky Sutton as the leading rusher with 81 yards.
So far this season, they have been much better than expected, but I wouldn’t say they have faced a true test yet. Against San Diego State, Darold DeNgohe and Amier Washington led the unit with three tackles each.
Edge Rushers: B
The edge pressure was decent throughout the game this past week, with multiple players hurrying the quarterback. While most of the credit goes to the secondary, San Diego State only threw for 45 total yards, and the pressure played a part in that low level of production.
Aiden Gobaira led the edge unit in total tackles with six; Sahir West had five and a tackle for loss; and Scott Taylor logged half a sack, half a tackle for loss, and three total tackles. Cole Cogshell also played productively with three total tackles.
Linebackers: A
The linebackers have been one of the Bruins' best units so far this season. Jalen Woods was arguably the player of the game against San Diego State, and Sammy Omosigho has produced well in each of the first two weeks.
Jalen Woods came up with a crucial interception in the fourth quarter, as well as nine total tackles, a sack, and a tackle for a loss. He has been exceptional through two weeks and could be a cornerstone for this unit as the season progresses. Omosigho had a solid day as well, putting up five total tackles and two tackles for loss.
Though Trent Hendrick didn’t get the same volume of snaps that Woods and Omosigho had, he still managed to have a decent showing with three tackles of his own.
Secondary: A+
The secondary earned an A+ for its dominance against Jayden Denegal in the passing game. Only passing for 45 yards all night, the Bruins secondary blanked coverage on the Aztec receivers, especially deep down the field. Denegal and the San Diego State offense continually tried to go deep to no avail all night.
No major stats will jump out from the box score among the secondary group, and it’s simply because they weren’t targeted, and UCLA’s shallow defense didn’t often allow the Aztecs' offense to get deep enough for the secondary to have to make a tackle.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.