Grading Every UCLA Defensive Position Group After Week 2

After a Week Two win against San Diego State, the Bruins' defense has received its report card.

Interior Defensive Line: B

The interior defensive line was solid in the win against San Diego State, but didn’t stand out like some of the other positional groups. They allowed the Aztecs to rush for 144 yards, with Lucky Sutton as the leading rusher with 81 yards.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Adam Mohammed (24) scores a touchdown against UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Ashton Sanders (44) and defensive back Malik Hartford (12) during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far this season, they have been much better than expected, but I wouldn’t say they have faced a true test yet. Against San Diego State, Darold DeNgohe and Amier Washington led the unit with three tackles each.

Edge Rushers: B

The edge pressure was decent throughout the game this past week, with multiple players hurrying the quarterback. While most of the credit goes to the secondary, San Diego State only threw for 45 total yards, and the pressure played a part in that low level of production.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA linebacker Scott Taylor (20) reacts after a sack during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aiden Gobaira led the edge unit in total tackles with six; Sahir West had five and a tackle for loss; and Scott Taylor logged half a sack, half a tackle for loss, and three total tackles. Cole Cogshell also played productively with three total tackles.

Linebackers: A

The linebackers have been one of the Bruins' best units so far this season. Jalen Woods was arguably the player of the game against San Diego State, and Sammy Omosigho has produced well in each of the first two weeks.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA linebacker Jalen Woods (9) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Woods came up with a crucial interception in the fourth quarter, as well as nine total tackles, a sack, and a tackle for a loss. He has been exceptional through two weeks and could be a cornerstone for this unit as the season progresses. Omosigho had a solid day as well, putting up five total tackles and two tackles for loss.

Though Trent Hendrick didn’t get the same volume of snaps that Woods and Omosigho had, he still managed to have a decent showing with three tackles of his own.

Secondary: A+

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Ta'shawn James (27) celebrates with defensive backs Rodrick Pleasant (2) and Malik Hartford (12) and linebacker Donavyn Pellot (0) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The secondary earned an A+ for its dominance against Jayden Denegal in the passing game. Only passing for 45 yards all night, the Bruins secondary blanked coverage on the Aztec receivers, especially deep down the field. Denegal and the San Diego State offense continually tried to go deep to no avail all night.

No major stats will jump out from the box score among the secondary group, and it’s simply because they weren’t targeted, and UCLA’s shallow defense didn’t often allow the Aztecs' offense to get deep enough for the secondary to have to make a tackle.