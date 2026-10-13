How Wayne Knight Can Completely Change UCLA Football's Offense

Through six weeks of college football, Wayne Knight has been atop the leaderboards in just about every major rushing category.

If you still somehow don’t know who Wayne Knight is, you’re surely about to learn.

Nico Iamaleava Likely Out for Season

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava looks to pass as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The recent news of quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s potential season-ending injury will no doubt alter this offensive play style and focus. While the run game has always been the Bruins' offensive identity this season, it’s about to be kicked into high gear with the senior quarterback sidelined.

Even before Iamaleava suffered his injury, it seemed like this Bruins offense was starting to dial up the carries given to Knight, as he is by far the most reliable player on the offensive side of the ball. Week in and week out, Knight has delivered, and at the highest level in the sport. So much so that he’s been getting Heisman shouts from many Bruins fans.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) and UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) celebrate after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the win against Oregon, Knight was a huge reason the Bruins escaped with their perfect record intact. He secured his 10th rushing touchdown and another through the air. He is currently tied for second in the country in rushing touchdowns, which is especially impressive considering he’s worked through a committee backfield all season.

One-Dimensional?

That committee will continue to be the focal point of the offense, as you can imagine. The issue with this team, however, could be just that. This team has increasingly become one-dimensional, and the worry with Iamaleava sidelined is that concern has the potential to grow. UCLA’s passing game hasn’t looked exceptional all season, and has been overshadowed by an elite ground game.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) dances in the end zone with wide receiver Landon Ellis (11) and wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) after catching an 83-yard touchdown reception in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without any of the wide receivers ever really hitting their stride with Iamaleava in, it’s hard to have high confidence that it would happen with a quarterback change. With so many newcomers in that unit, and the only key returner out for the season (Mikey Matthews), these wideouts will now need to gain a reliable connection with a brand new quarterback.

That favors the run game even further and brightens the spotlight that shines above Knight’s head. I could see teams having success against UCLA if they can shut down, or even slow down, Knight. As of right now, he is the Bruins' offense and has a lot of weight on his shoulders. Players around him will need to step up if this UCLA team wants to continue their perfect season.