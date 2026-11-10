How (and Why) Nikola Kusturica Is UCLA Basketball’s Ascension

UCLA has a high floor. That much was confirmed based on how it upset then-No. 5 Arizona and blew the doors off North Florida. The ceiling, however, will become clearer after a few weeks of Big Ten play and tests against a lengthy lineup of multiple ranked opponents.

For now, one thing is clear — this team’s ceiling is tied to the growth of freshman forward Nikola Kusturica, particularly because he might not have a ceiling.

UCLA freshman Nikola Kusturica couldn't miss in his second game with the Bruins 😯



He's only 17 😳



29 PTS

6 REB

10-12 FG

4-6 3-PT FG pic.twitter.com/iiNqVniG4T — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) November 7, 2026

Early Dominance

In his first week of college basketball, Kusturica averaged 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game. He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his efforts. It’s worth noting that Kusturica is one of the youngest players in the game — he won’t even turn 18 until the conclusion of this season. That's absurd.

Kusturica wasn't initially supposed to be in college basketball. A 6-foot-9 Serbian forward, he was a highly coveted NBA Draft prospect years in advance. He played in Spain for FC Barcelona. Before playing in Barcelona, Kusturica represented his home country — one that has become a global basketball hotbed. Scouts immediately fawned.

🇷🇸 Nikola Kusturica showed why he’s considered one of the top prospects in the world with a big game despite the loss to team USA



37 points

9 boards

2 assists

9-23 FG

2-11 3P

17-22 FT



Pretty wild performance by the 6’8 do it wing, reportedly headed to the NCAA next season pic.twitter.com/sTEphHUwAy — nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) July 5, 2026

What Does Kusturica's Potential Mean for the Bruins?

Comparisons have been made to Luka Doncic, Deni Avdija, or even the great Kevin Durant. If Kusturica can rise to those lofty comparisons, UCLA could very well be a Final Four team. The key pieces are there alongside him — particularly a lethal backcourt combo and experienced forwards. In the middle of it all, Kusturica brings All-American potential.

Defensively, he has the length to be a formidable interior presence. Kusturica also has the speed to be a halfcourt monster and a true positionless defender. Offensively, there are few (if any) players in the country who can handle him given his three-point shooting ability, strength as a slasher and increasingly potent ability to self-create offense.

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Nikola Kusturica (17) reacts after a three-point basket in the first half against the North Florida Ospreys at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These days, any national title contender needs to have a freakish specimen on the floor. European stretch bigs, 5-star twitchy guards, and bruising musclemen have gone from rarities to prerequisites. However, not all of them pan out.

Luckily for the Bruins, Kusturica looks like a sensational rising star. There might not be a forward in the Big Ten who can counter him. If Coach Mick Cronin gives him some run at point guard, he would very likely outperform similar experiments like Neo Avdalas at Virginia Tech (and now North Carolina).

Kusturica's growth will define what looks like a very promising season in Westwood.