4 Biggest Winners From UCLA Basketball’s Dominant Win Over North Florida

UCLA ran North Florida out of the gym with a 114-63 win over the Ospreys to grab their second win of the season, this time at home.

The Bruins dominated thanks to a 35-2 run to end the second half, with just about every player on the roster putting their best foot forward in the win. However, these three players in particular stood out among the rest.

Nikola Kusturica

There's a case to be made that Nikola Kusturica is not only the best freshman in the country, but the best player, period.

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Nikola Kusturica (17) reacts to a basket in the first half against the North Florida Ospreys at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The talent he possesses on both ends of the floor gives UCLA a truly generational talent that can take them to some special heights this season. Kusturica put together arguably the best first half of any player this season in college basketball, shooting perfectly from the floor, going 9-for-9 with 26 points, and having an impact just about everywhere on the court.

His length and size, mixed with the athleticism he brings, give Cronin a very special kind of player who can alter the game in every area. This UCLA team will be a lot of fun to watch this season, and with Kusturica at the forefront, the heights of this team are truly unlimited.

Joe Philon

Through two games, freshman Joe Philon has been one of the best freshmen in the country and looks like a special player. Like Kusturica, Philon is an all-around athlete who will be spectacular for this team on the defensive end, with the ability to make things happen on offense as well.

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Joe Philon III (7) dunks over North Florida Ospreys guard Jr. Bartelus (13) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philon’s versatility and length allow him to play in various positions on the floor, which should give Cronin no reason to not boost his minutes as the season goes on.

Jaylen Petty

After a slow start to the game, Jaylen Petty exploded in the second half for 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting, including three threes in the final 20 minutes. Petty was brought in by Mick Cronin to give this UCLA an offensive punch, and he did just that with his 22 points, which would have led the team if not for Nikola Kusturica’s first-half performance.

Brandon Williams

Overall, I thought Brandon Williams handled the role he was given very nicely against North Florida. He was thrown into the starting rotation due to Xavier Booker and Filip Jovic being sidelined with injury, and I thought overall he put up some significant minutes for the Bruins on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor.

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; North Florida Ospreys guard Jr. Bartelus (13), UCLA Bruins forward Brandon Williams (5) and North Florida Ospreys guard Elijah Elliott (5) look for a reboun in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's good to know that if the Bruins do run into injury trouble, their roster is deep enough with guys at every position step up. Williams played physical and tough defense and made shots at an efficient rate throughout the game to add to UCLA's offensive explosion on the night.