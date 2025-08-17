Bruins Players Detail Offense's Progression Through Camp
The UCLA Bruins have been using fall camp to get fresh faces, like Tennessee transfer Nico Iamaelava, accustomed to Tino Sunseri's new offense.
With a ton of transfers and a brand new scheme for returners, UCLA players have been dialed in on getting everything right. And during Saturday's media availability, two of them detailed how well the offense is progressing thus far.
"I think we're taking strides each and every single day," transfer Julian Armella said. "But, at the end of the day, we're nowhere near where we need to be yet. Every day is about building and building, and from the first day to now, it's a complete night and day difference. At the end of the day, we're not satisfied.
"We're going to keep pushing until we can get to perfect, knowing we might not get it, but we're going to get pretty darn close, and that will be a good result and good outcome."
Armella is a former four-star talent out of Florida. It didn't take long for the Bruins to acquire the former Seminole; he announced his transfer commitment quickly after visiting Westwood. Armella is projected to start for UCLA at right guard.
A Tight End's Dream
"This offense is explosive," returning tight end Hudson Habermehl added. "We have so many playmakers. Obviously, Nico [Iamaleava] at quarterback, he's one of the most impressive players I've ever been around. It's exciting. Not only for me, but for everyone. And the way Coach Sunseri uses all the tight ends, the receivers, running backs, it's going to be a special offense this year."
Habermehl is projected to be the Bruins' starting tight end, and is coming off an ACL injury that kept him out all of last season. However, Foster revealed at Big Ten Media Days that the redshirt senior tight end has been a full-go all offseason.
In 2023, Habermehl caught nine passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns. In the season prior, he caught 15 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns. In his final season of eligibility, Habermehl is looking to return and impact the Bruins' offense.
