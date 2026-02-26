UCLA's Huge Win Over Trojans Had Good, Bad, Ugly Moments

Even though UCLA won by a wide margin, there are still a few areas worth questioning.

The Bruins cruised past USC, 81-62 , in convincing fashion. However, the final score does not fully reflect how the game unfolded. Despite a few hiccups, UCLA was able to build off its win over Illinois, which is all that matters at this stage of the season.

The Good | UCLA's Defensive Intensity

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) tries to pass the ball while defended by UCLA Bruins guards Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and Eric Freeny (8) during the 2nd half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

There are several aspects to evaluate. For one, UCLA’s assist-to-turnover ratio was 18-to-5 — an encouraging sign for a team that has struggled with ball security at times. But what stood out most was the Bruins’ defensive effort. UCLA forced 14 USC turnovers in this game.

These turnovers were not the result of luck. Every USC possession was met with intense defensive pressure across the court. UCLA made passing lanes difficult and forced the Trojans into uncomfortable situations, finishing with 11 assists to 14 turnovers.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Kam Woods (13) is surrounded by UCLA Bruins guards Eric Freeny (8), Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and forward Xavier Booker (1) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

By applying this pressure, UCLA forced USC to think through every pass, leading to more mistakes than usual. With the Bruins trending toward an NCAA Tournament berth, maintaining this defensive intensity will be critical moving forward.

The Bad | Defensive Breakdowns

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Kam Woods (13) shoots over UCLA Bruins guards Trent Perry (0) and Donovan Dent (2) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The bad, however, somewhat offsets the good. Throughout the game, UCLA was prone to defensive breakdowns. That allowed Chad Baker-Mazara to score 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

While UCLA’s defensive pressure was strong overall, it also led to open looks at times. If not for USC shooting just 35% from the field, the Bruins could have been in trouble. Against stronger opponents, these breakdowns will be exploited.

The Ugly | Rebounding is Still Abysmal

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) scrambles for a loose ball over Illinois guard Keaton Wagler (23) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The ugly remains a familiar issue: rebounding. UCLA was outrebounded 41-31, continuing a troubling trend. USC struggled to capitalize, but better teams will not be as forgiving. Fingers could be pointed at Eric Dailey Jr , who finished this game with just one rebound.

Even with those struggles on the glass, UCLA still won comfortably. However, as the Bruins likely enter the NCAA Tournament as a lower seed, they will face tougher competition. Rebounding margins like this will not be sustainable if they hope to make a deep run.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin with guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

This game was definitely a strong step in the right direction. With the season nearing its end, the Bruins still have a small window to address these issues. If they can’t, they may be headed for a much earlier exit than anticipated.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .