5 UCLA Football Players Facing Most Pressure in 2026

The 2026-27 college football season is a pivotal one for the UCLA program, as it aims to start a new era on the right foot and finally compete in the Big Ten after two years as a basement dweller.

For that to happen, players and coaches will have to step up under pressure. With that in mind, here are five players who are facing the most pressure for UCLA this offseason.

QB Nico Iamaleava

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Let's start with the obvious candidate. All eyes are on UCLA starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava as he plays under his third coaching staff in as many years. He put up great performances during his time at Tennessee, but his first year after transferring did not go as planned.

Much of the blame was put on the previous coaching staff and the talent around him, and now he needs to show which version of himself he really is on the field. UCLA hired an offensively-focused coaching staff, so the resources to develop the redshirt junior are in place. It's simply up to Nico Iamaleava to take the coaching and use his skill set to prove he can be the guy.

RB Wayne Knight

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Knight was one of the stars of Bob Chesney's James Madison offense last season, rushing for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns for one of the nation's top running games. Because of that, he's expected to have a large role in the UCLA offense and help set it up for success.

That puts pressure when it's coupled with the jump in competition level, as in this case. Expectations for the transfer are high, especially after he ran for over 100 yards against Oregon in the College Football Playoff, but there's no guarantee he lives up to the hype as he adjusts to the Big Ten.

DE Sahir West

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks to pass under the pressure of James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

UCLA is hurting for any semblance of a pass-rush, and West is the prime candidate to bring it to LA. No Bruin had more than 1.5 sacks last season, while West led JMU with seven and added 45 total tackles and a forced fumble. And that was just during his freshman season, so there's plenty of football ahead of him.

Sahir West clearly has the skill that UCLA needs, but can he continue to produce at the same level with a different group of guys around him on the defensive line? At JMU, West played alongside three other defensive linemen who had at least three sacks, producing great numbers even though he didn't have to. That won't necessarily be the case at UCLA, but it would be a great look if he can come through.

DB DJ Barksdale



Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) makes a catch for a touchdown as James Madison Dukes defensive back DJ Barksdale (32) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Another JMU transfer, Barksdale is looking to make a difference on a struggling defensive unit, and he brings one particular skill that may help fix the Bruins' biggest problem from 2025: turnovers. He has four interceptions at the nickelback position over the last two seasons, with 12 passes defended in 2025.

Yet that's what puts pressure on him at UCLA. Barksdale's accomplishments will have fans expecting him to be a game-changer overnight, and the second he gets beaten, it'll seem like he's taking a step back. He must rise above that, because it's bound to happen eventually.

DB Scooter Jackson

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Huskies wide receiver Audric Harris (13) in the end zone during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jackson is one of the few returning Bruins expected to step up after a career season in 2025. He appeared in 12 games and started over half of them, finishing with 44 tackles, three pass breakups, two interceptions, and a forced fumble to set the stage for his senior season, and the coaching staff has sung his praises throughout the spring.

Now, he must live up to the great expectations his success has put on him entering the season.