Why All Eyes Are on UCLA QB Iamaleava Next Season

Given UCLA’s success this past offseason, it is clear the Bruins have positioned themselves to become an elite program.

However, when looking at the stakes Bob Chesney and the rest of the staff are bringing in, they still are not comparable to the pressure Nico Iamaleava will have to deal with. Because of that, next season will be integral in determining just how far Iamaleava can go in his quarterback career.

Why Iamaleava Is on Thin Ice

Michigan State's Wayne Matthews III, right, tackles UCLA's Nico Iamaleava during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Compared to his freshman season at Tennessee, last season could definitely be considered a down year for Iamaleava. In his first season with UCLA, he accumulated 1,928 passing yards, 13 touchdown passes, and seven interceptions. Those numbers prompted serious questions surrounding Iamaleava as a quarterback.

However, it is important to remember that he still had an impressive rushing season. He carried the ball 112 times for 505 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, leading UCLA in rushing overall. Because of that, many people still understood that Iamaleava has the tools necessary to become a very good quarterback.

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper (left) and new offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel (right) on the sideline during second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

But when considering his sharp decline, it is important to remember all the factors that contributed to it. For one, UCLA fired its head coach just three games into the season, leading to inconsistent, inexperienced play-calling — something completely outside Iamaleava’s control.

It is also important to remember that Iamaleava’s supporting cast last season was subpar, to say the least. Not only did UCLA fail to have a single rusher eclipse 400 yards, but Iamaleava was also sacked 27 times. Any quarterback in those circumstances would have struggled.

Iamaleava Has Run Out of Excuses

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But fast-forwarding to next season, Iamaleava may officially be out of excuses. Not only does UCLA have a very talented receiving corps on paper, but the Bruins now also have a legitimate running game to support them. If he struggles again, there will be serious questions surrounding Iamaleava specifically, not necessarily the program itself.

So, if we do not see significant improvement across the board from Iamaleava next season, his future in football could begin to come into question. But as we have seen, Chesney’s staff has adequately addressed nearly all of his needs, which is the first step toward making sure UCLA has a successful season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that the stakes for Iamaleava are now much higher. Not only does his roster look significantly better, but he also has a coaching staff that should be able to support him and put him in positions to succeed. Now, it is up to him to make sure the product on the field lives up to expectations.