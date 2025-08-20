Malloe: 3 DL Returners Setting Foundation for UCLA's Defense
The defensive line has been a point of emphasis for UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe ahead of the 2025 season.
A position group staunch with tenured returners, Malloe believes three tackles, Gary Smith III, Siale Taupaki and Keanu Williams are setting the foundation for the Bruins' defense this season.
Smith and Williams are returning from injuries that kept them out of the brunt of last season. In a sit-down interview with Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth for B1G Network's behind-the-scenes of UCLA's training camp, Malloe talked about their impact this season, and what more he wants to accomplish in training camp.
"Really get the rust off of those two," Malloe said. "The good thing is they knew a lot of what we've taught already. So there's no re-learning things. They're kind of readjusting to what was and what is. And then, gaining their confidence back. ... For them to get over that hump, that's what I'm really trying to accomplish.
"Siale has been awesome. He's found his niche in terms of where he fits in with those [two] guys, and the foundation will be those three."
Smith Sends Message to Opposing Teams
UCLA's defense underwent some extreme change through the transfer portal, and many aspects of the defense expect to display dynamic improvement this season.
Look no further than the Bruins' interior defensive line, which is actually one of the few position groups on the entire team that is headlined exclusively by returners. Keanu Williams, Siale Taupaki and Gary Smith III sit at the top of UCLA's depth chart.
Taupaki provides the most sure promise among starters, as Williams and Smith are coming off injuries that saw them miss pretty much all of last season. Smith didn't see a snap and Williams missed the last 10 games.
Smith, however, expects his interior defensive line to wreak havoc on opposing offenses.
"The scheme is always going to help," Smith said in a fall camp media availability. "And we have the pieces to do so. I'm going to help being back a lot. Keanu, him coming back from injury is going to help. All of us are going to pitch in and we're going to get the job done, for sure.
"Siale has definitely stepped up from last year, major improvements. I'm so proud of that guy. A.J. [Fuimaono], he's ready. Ashton Sanders' ready. Our whole interior is ready. Anybody you put out there, we can mix and match and we'll be able to go."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.