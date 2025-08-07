These UCLA Returners Have Caught Malloe's Attention in Camp
The UCLA Bruins are officially a week through fall camp, and the team is starting to shape up well. Defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe spoke with the media on Wednesday and couldn't contain his excitement for a couple of Bruins returners -- defensive linemen Gary Smith III and Keanu Williams.
"[Guys] that I'm really excited about is watching Gary and Keanu come back," Malloe said. "They've been chomping at the bit since spring ball and those guys have really flashed and [are] what we thought the inside guys should look like."
Both Smith and Williams missed all of last season with an injury. Williams started the first two games before getting hurt. Returning to the lineup this season amidst a ton of turnover on the defensive side of the ball, both linemen are primed to have impactful years in the trenches.
On if the linemen are practicing at full strength throughout camp, Malloe added, "They can. We want to make sure we can take care of our horses, so to speak. So, they'll take reps here and there just so they can mentally lock in. The end goal for us is to make sure they can get to August 30th and be at full speed."
Keanu Williams, #99, Redshirt Senior, 6'5", 320 lbs.
Williams returns to UCLA after missing most of the 2024 season with an injury. He started the first two games of last season and was primed for an impactful year following his first season in Westwood in 2023.
In 2023, his redshirt sophomore season and first season after transferring from Oregon, he played in all 13 games and started 10 of them, finishing with 14 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. This season, his final year of eligibility, he's slated to start alongside Siale Taupaki in the trenches.
Gary Smith III, #58, Redshirt Senior, 6'2", 340 lbs.
Smith is returning to the Bruins this season in hopes of showing promise after missing all of last season with an injury. The former Duke Blue Devil transferred to UCLA in 2022 and appeared in 10 games in 2023, finishing with 21 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. Smith is expected to be a big contributor on the line behind Taupaki and Keanu Williams, who is also returning from injury.
