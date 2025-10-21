All Bruins

UCLA Injury Update: Skipper Addresses Iamaleava, Key Players

The Bruins got banged up in their win against Maryland. Tim Skipper provided some much-needed updates.

Connor Moreno

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) looks for an open receiver in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) looks for an open receiver in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten) had to claw and fight for their 20-17 win over Maryland this weekend, and they didn't come out of it in one piece.

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava and running backs Jaivian Thomas and Anthony Woods all came out of the game with injuries at different points.

During Monday's media availability, Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper provided some updates and health status of the team.

"Today's a major day for us as far as treatment and rehabbing and getting MRIs and all that type of stuff," Skipper said. "That's what we're doing right now. We're in that process. I saw everybody yesterday with the meeting, guys were sore, which is understandable, but we'll have more of an update after we see the guys later on this evening."

UCLA's Nico Iamaleava warms up before the football game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Skipper continued more on Woods and Thomas, saying, "They got dinged up as the game went on. Both guys kind of got rolled up on. Kind of unfortunate, and they weren't able to keep going at the end of the game, so we'll see. They're in the same boat. I wouldn't know totally until tomorrow.

"See who can go and who can't, all that type of stuff, and how severe things are. But we are dinged up. I mean, we just played four games in a row. This will be the fifth. So, we'll see what it is. It all comes with the game and I don't want to speculate on anything right now. I just want to get more information."

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jaivian Thomas (21) runs the ball in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Through the injuries, many Bruins kept fighting, including Iamaleava. They showed Skipper something he'd been searching for.

What Tim Skipper Found Out About UCLA During Maryland Win

Saturday's gritty 20-17 win over Maryland uncovered one thing Skipper had been searching for since the Bruins started the season 0-4 -- belief.

UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • "I think it’s all about belief, belief," Skipper said postgame. "The guys believe, they believe. There is nothing that happens throughout the game that is going to take away confidence. You don’t really know that until you get in a tight game like that. I found out today that the guys believe.
  • "I kind of knew that, but when you get in a tight game like this, and everything is not going your way and all these things, and you find a way to pull it out, and nobody pointed fingers. That tells you something. I think belief is the key word. The guys believed all the way to the end and I’m glad we got it done.”
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper looks up at the video board in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Belief was necessary during their win because at various points in the game, it looked like UCLA was going to fall back on some early-season habits.

