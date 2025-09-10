UCLA Injury Updates: 9/10
Despite starting the season 0-2, the UCLA Bruins have come out of each devastating loss mostly unscathed.
Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer was noticeably roughed up during their 30-23 loss to UNLV on Saturday. Defensive end Nico Davillier has remained out all season due to personal issues. DeShaun Foster gave updates on each of them during Monday's media availability.
Gilmer wasn't in pads during Monday's practice, according to Benjamin Royer of the OC Register, but Foster clarified that it was just for conditioning purposes, similar to an instance a few weeks ago during training camp.
"Same thing as a couple weeks ago," Foster said, adding on whether it had anything to do with the big hits Gilmer endured towards the end of Saturday's game, "No, he's OK. It was just more, he's running hot, and I need to... [he's] coming off an ankle and it's just a lot of running for him right now. And the short week."
Gilmer is UCLA's leading receiver through two weeks, racking up 118 receiving yards on 11 catches. He shone during the final drive of the UNLV game, making tough catch after tough catch to extend the drive before Nico Iamaleava inevitably through the game-sealing interception.
On Davillier, who has recurrently been out due to personal reasons, Foster said, "It's still a personal thing we're trying to get through that. But, it's getting closer."
Foster detailed last week that they are going to remain cautious instead of throwing him on the field as soon as he's ready.
"He'll still be able to do his cardio and all of that stuff," Foster said. "So I think he could be OK, but we're always going to err on the side of making sure that we can take care of guys [instead] of just throwing them out there."
