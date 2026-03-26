UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins Award Show 2026-2027

UCLA had a very up-and-down season in 2025-26. Even so, there were a few players who shone above the rest and deserve recognition.

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In today’s episode, we will be handing out awards to the UCLA Bruins who stood out throughout the season. The awards include Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, the “What If” Award, and the MVP of UCLA’s season. Some of these selections might be surprising.

Most Improved | Trent Perry

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Most Improved Player award goes to the player who showed the most growth throughout the season. This one is fairly obvious. The winner is Trent Perry. Not only did Perry begin the season coming off the bench, but he finished it as UCLA’s third-leading scorer.

His impact was simply unprecedented, and his talent was a key factor in UCLA shifting its offensive philosophy. Perry was a major reason the three-guard lineup worked so well, and he should play a major role for the Bruins next season.

Defensive Player of the Year | Brandon Williams

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) dunks the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Defensive Player of the Year award goes to the player who had the greatest defensive impact. This one was difficult to determine, as UCLA did not have the strongest defensive season overall. However, if there was one player who helped minimize those struggles, it was Brandon Williams.

When Williams was on the court, it often forced opposing teams to adjust their approach. In the game against Gonzaga , for example, Williams was outstanding. He was able to limit the impact of Gonzaga’s frontcourt duo of Braden Huff and Graham Ike before suffering an injury.

Offensive Player of the Year | Donovan Dent

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Offensive Player of the Year award is given to the player who generated the most offensive production for the team. This decision came down to Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent , as both players were central figures in UCLA’s scoring throughout the season.

However, the award goes to Dent. This season, Dent averaged 13.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 7.6 assists while shooting 40% from the field. When combining his points and assists, Dent contributed roughly 28.2 points per game to UCLA’s offense, which edged out Bilodeau.

“What If" Player of the Year | Steven Jamerson

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Steven Jamerson II (24) dunks the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The “What If” Award goes to a player who made an impact despite limited playing time. This award goes to Steven Jamerson, who stepped in and provided valuable minutes at the center position.

UCLA’s biggest struggle this season was its lack of a true center. Although Xavier Booker and Bilodeau filled that role at times, neither was a traditional center. Jamerson stepped in and provided strong minutes when needed.

Michigan State's Carson Cooper, right, and UCLA's Steven Jamerson, left, stare each other down after Jamerson's flagrant foul on Cooper during the second half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If not for the Michigan State incident, where he was ejected by Mick Cronin , there is a good chance Jamerson would have received more playing time late in the season. For that reason, he earns this year’s “What If” Award.

Most Valuable Player | Tyler Bilodeau

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) points to teammates after hitting a 3-point jumpshot during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Finally, we arrive at the award many have been waiting for: Most Valuable Player. The criteria for this award are simple. It goes to the Bruin who elevated the team the most and had the greatest overall impact.

This season, Bilodeau averaged 17.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 51.8% from the field and 46.4% from three-point range. He was an offensive force, recording nine games with 20 or more points, including three 30-point performances. His impact on the team cannot be overstated.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It will certainly be difficult watching Bilodeau leave the program this offseason, but his departure also opens the door for another Bruin to step into a larger role. While that will not be easy to replicate, it marks the beginning of a new chapter for UCLA basketball.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Overall, this was a very competitive season for the Bruins. Many of these awards could have gone in different directions if a few things had played out differently. If you disagree with any of these selections, feel free to send feedback in the video linked above.