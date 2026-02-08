UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Breaking Down UCLA vs Washington

The Bruins are set to face off against a very tough Washington team.

In today's epidsode we will break down UCLA's matchup against Washington. While the Bruins are favored to win this one, it could come down to the final buzzer. The Bruins are only favorited to win by -5.5 points, meaning the margin for error is very thin.

This season, the Bruins are averaging 78.9 points per game. A number that will surely be put to the test against Washington. Against both Rutgers and Indiana, the Bruins were able to surpass 90-plus points, something we have not seen this season. If UCLA can do this vs Washington, it should be enough.

On the defensive side of things, UCLA is giving up 69.7 points per game, the lowest it has been all season. What has held them back has been their really rough rebounding with 33.0 boards per game. Eric Dailey Jr leads the Bruins in that stat with 5.6 per game.

UCLA is also averaging 16.0 assists to 9.4 turnovers. Against Rutgers the Bruins would have 22 assists to just two turnovers, a season best turnover-ratio for UCLA. If they are able to keep this momentum against the Huskies, UCLA should be solid.

Washington, on the other hand, is scoring 78.1 points per game while giving up 73.3 points to opponents. While the defense output is not that impressive this season, its 38.0 rebounds per game is. Hannes Steinbach leads the charge with 11.5 rebounds per game.

Key to the Game

Without a doubt, Hannes Steinbach could be the difference maker in this one. In the season, he is averaging 17.8 points on 53.7% shooting, along with the previously mentioned 11.5 rebounds. If the Bruins are unable to address Steinbach they could be in big trouble.

Xavier Booker will get the first crack at slowing down Steinbach. If he struggles, we could see big Brand Williams minutes in this one. Any way to slow down Steinbach in this one will be more than necessary. Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr could get rep as well. Either way, it will be a battle.

If the Bruins are unable to slow down Steinbach the consquences could change the program forever. This piggy-backs off the idea that a loss to Washington could essentially end the Bruins' season. Missing the tournament can easily start with a loss to the Huskies here.

