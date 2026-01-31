UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast Breaks Down UCLA's Matchup vs Indiana

UCLA is set to face off against a red hot Indiana team.

In today's episode we are going to discuss UCLA's matchup against the Hoosiers, in what could be a make-or-break game for the Bruins. Indiana has struggled this season, however they have the talent to easily take down the Bruins if they are not ready.

Paths to a Win

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts after a dunk in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins are coming into this matchup with a three-game win streak. While good for the momentum, Indiana is coming off a huge rivalry win against No. 12 Purdue . The Bruins were able to take down the Boilermakers earlier. However, Indiana looked much better in its win.

If the Bruins are able to play their brand of basketball they should be fine. For example, if they can hold Indiana to less than 70 points, UCLA's offense has proved to be able to score at a high rate. This is obviously much easier said than done.

Oregon forward Dezdrick Lindsay, right, and UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau dive after the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Jan. 28, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For starters, UCLA needs to play at their strengths. This means having one of their best shooting games of the season. Meaning Tyler Bilodeau and Trent Perry both need to make at least 4-plus three pointers, or Indiana has a real shot of outscoring the Bruins.

It was clear from the Oregon game that UCLA is starting to get tired, more specifically, the guards. Both Donovan Dent and Perry have had to play 35-plus minutes per game since Skyy Clark was sidelined due to injury. While it might be unlikely that Clark suits up, Mick Cronin needs to give his players more rest.

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) is congratulated by guard Eric Freeny (8) after scoring a basket during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

If Eric Freeny can get siginifcant minutes it might cause the Bruins to bottom-out. However, if Freeny is able to provide solid and impactful minutes, it will be the best case scenrio for the Bruins. Looking ahead, guard play could be the decider in this one.

Lamar Wilkerson is a Problem

Indiana's Lamar Wilkerson (3) claps during the Indiana versus Purdue mens basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lamar Wilkerson has easily been the Hoosier's best player this season. In the season, he is averaging 19.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 45.5% from the field. With an already tired pair of guards, the Bruins will have to get creative when slowing Wilkerson down.

UCLA has done ok at limiting good performers this season. For example, way back against Arizona, guard Brayden Burries was only able to muster 5 points in 34 minutes. Fast forward to now, and he is the leading scorer on the No. 1 team in the nation. UCLA has the tools to limit impactful guards.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts toward officials after not getting a foul call in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The bottom line for UCLA is its ability to work with the hand of uncontrollable issues they have been dealt. With Skyy Clark not a guarantee, the Bruins need to get creative, or a loss is feasible.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .