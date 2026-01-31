UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast Breaks Down UCLA's Matchup vs Indiana
In this story:
UCLA is set to face off against a red hot Indiana team.
In today's episode we are going to discuss UCLA's matchup against the Hoosiers, in what could be a make-or-break game for the Bruins. Indiana has struggled this season, however they have the talent to easily take down the Bruins if they are not ready.
Watch Today's Episode Below
Paths to a Win
The Bruins are coming into this matchup with a three-game win streak. While good for the momentum, Indiana is coming off a huge rivalry win against No. 12 Purdue. The Bruins were able to take down the Boilermakers earlier. However, Indiana looked much better in its win.
If the Bruins are able to play their brand of basketball they should be fine. For example, if they can hold Indiana to less than 70 points, UCLA's offense has proved to be able to score at a high rate. This is obviously much easier said than done.
For starters, UCLA needs to play at their strengths. This means having one of their best shooting games of the season. Meaning Tyler Bilodeau and Trent Perry both need to make at least 4-plus three pointers, or Indiana has a real shot of outscoring the Bruins.
It was clear from the Oregon game that UCLA is starting to get tired, more specifically, the guards. Both Donovan Dent and Perry have had to play 35-plus minutes per game since Skyy Clark was sidelined due to injury. While it might be unlikely that Clark suits up, Mick Cronin needs to give his players more rest.
If Eric Freeny can get siginifcant minutes it might cause the Bruins to bottom-out. However, if Freeny is able to provide solid and impactful minutes, it will be the best case scenrio for the Bruins. Looking ahead, guard play could be the decider in this one.
Lamar Wilkerson is a Problem
Lamar Wilkerson has easily been the Hoosier's best player this season. In the season, he is averaging 19.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 45.5% from the field. With an already tired pair of guards, the Bruins will have to get creative when slowing Wilkerson down.
UCLA has done ok at limiting good performers this season. For example, way back against Arizona, guard Brayden Burries was only able to muster 5 points in 34 minutes. Fast forward to now, and he is the leading scorer on the No. 1 team in the nation. UCLA has the tools to limit impactful guards.
The bottom line for UCLA is its ability to work with the hand of uncontrollable issues they have been dealt. With Skyy Clark not a guarantee, the Bruins need to get creative, or a loss is feasible.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.