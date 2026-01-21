Cronin Offers 3 Important Points After UCLA Denies Purdue
In this story:
After being questioned as the Bruins' head coach, Mick Cronin was able to lead UCLA to an upset victory against Purdue.
It was clear after losing two very close games to Arizona and Gonzaga earlier in this season that UCLA was not going to let an opportunity to make its mark against the nation's elite slip away again. UCLA would play their best games of the season winning 69-67.
Xavier Booker's Effort
Xavier Booker has struggled to find the court recently. Mick Cronin felt that his effort was subpar. However, Booker would flip this narrative on its back, and prove that he is a huge piece to this Bruins team. Cronin said it himself, "We don't win without him."
"Same message, man. Same message. Just foul somebody. Missed a shot. Push somebody on the ground, bro. Do something to show your teammates you care. That's it. You know, he's... He's a great kid. So is Dent. But we don't, my dad used to tell guys. This ain't fishing. No, I understand that was different times. I guess now that... Fishing's a sport with technology and all this stuff that goes on, right? They catch all these guys cheating. But in my dad's era, fishing meant you were lazy. You get a 12-pack of beer and sit on a boat all day. You know, this is competitive sport, man. You know, fortitude matters. Passion matters"Mick Cronin
On Big Ten's Rough Scheduling
UCLA had a very quick-turnaround, and honestly, it felt very unfair. However, UCLA would prove that it did not matter, as they were still able to win the game on two-days rest. Mick Cronin would express frustration regarding the Big Ten's scheduling.
"Hey, I don't think they care about basketball. That's just my opinion. Be, you know. Look, man, they ain't moving the city of Los Angeles. I don't want them to, and they damn sure ain't moving UCLA, and I don't want them to. And we're in the league in the Midwest. So that's just going to be what it's going to be. But you ain't got to play five of your first seven on the road and then come home and get the team picked to win the league on two days rest. I had two Hall of Fame coaches sent me a text. Why do you play Purdue tonight? I just saw you play Saturday at Ohio State. I said, 'I'll give you one better.' They've been here since Thursday."Mick Cronin
On How Issues are Addressed at UCLA
Cronin has taken a very transparent approach with his roster. If someone is not doing what they are supposed to he will let them know. With how UCLA has played prior to this game situations like this are almost like breathing for Cronin.
"No. I do everything transparently in front of the team. Yeah, you think they have one-on-one meetings in the Marines. Basic training and SEAL training. No. They tell you what time it is. Because in our program, it's the same time for everybody. Always."Mick Cronin
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.