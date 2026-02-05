UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast Reviews Week of Recruiting

The Bruins would have a very solid week of recruiting, even landing thier first recruit in the Bob Chesney-era.

In today's episode, Max Dorsey will break down everything UCLA in recent weeks. Highlighting players he will keep an eye on, as well as delve into Bob Chesney's recruiting philosophy. Come back at the same time next week to keep up with everything in UCLA recruiting.

Watch Today's Episode Below

Week in Review

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (left) and athletic director Martin Jarmond at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bruins were able to land three-star 2027 recruit wide receiver Michael Farinas . After a very successful junior day for UCLA, it was clear that Farinas believed that UCLA would be the right place for the Bruins moving forward. Standing at 5-8, 160 lbs, it will be interesting to see how he grows as a player.

UCLA was also able to grab the attention of four-star safety Gavin Williams . A player who did not have UCLA on his radar up until this week. After a great meeting with UCLA's staff, he is significantly more interested in the Bruins looking ahead.

Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins athletic director Martin Jarmond reacts during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This serves as a broader reflection of Bob Chesney's pedigree. With him in the building, it sends a message to future recruits that UCLA means business. This was on full display, as a four-star safety now has immense interest in the blue and gold.

Quarterback Questions?

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) the grasp of Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA has Nico Iamaleava this season. Still, questions regarding the position after him look daunting. The Bruins have Madden Iamaleava currently rostered, but in the offseason, they were able to pick up three-star DJ Bordeaux and Cal Poly transfer Ty Diffenbach.

In recent news, UCLA was able to make progress on four-star quarterback Dane Weber from Temecula, California. UCLA is still looking to find a big name QB in next years transfer class; Weber could be that guy.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) calls a play during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If UCLA has a great 2026, there are even more questions that are raised. UCLA is an ideal location for most college QBs. Great location and many opportunities to prove themselves. That begs the question: Will UCLA look to the transfer portal instead of recruiting in the future?

Unless UCLA is able to hit big on a quarterback the first option seems more likley. The transfer portal has really dampered any long-term planning in college football for the forseeable future. Again, if UCLA can find a huge prospect, Chesney seems willing to invest if the talent is there.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The future undeniably looks bright for the Bruins. If they can build just a bit more momentum in the coming weeks the rebuild will almost be complete.