Predicting UCLA’s Full NCAA Tournament Path: Projecting the Bruins’ March Madness Run

Selection Sunday is here, meaning UCLA now knows its potential path through the NCAA Tournament and what it could take to reach the Final Four.

UCLA definitely drew the short straw. The East Region is projected to be one of the toughest in the tournament. Notable opponents the Bruins could face include No. 1 Purdue, No. 5 St. John’s, No. 4 Kansas, No. 6 Louisville and No. 3 Michigan State. It is a brutal path, to say the least.

First-Round

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) passes the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In the first round, UCLA will face UCF. The Knights were a solid Big 12 team this season, finishing with a 21–11 record and placing seventh in the conference. In their final game before Selection Sunday, they lost 81–59 to Arizona.

That margin gives UCLA reason to believe it can advance past UCF. Still, March Madness games are unpredictable, with emotion running high and players often delivering their best performances of the season. The Bruins have a good opportunity to reach the second round, but the road becomes much more difficult after that.

Second-Round

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

UCLA will play in Philadelphia, meaning its potential second-round opponents are No. 2 UConn or No. 15 Furman. UConn has been dominant for much of the season and is unlikely to fall victim to a first-round upset.

The Huskies enter the tournament as an 18.5-point favorite in their opening matchup, making it likely that UCLA would face them in the second round. UConn advanced all the way to the Big East championship game before suffering a 20-point loss to St. John’s.

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) talks with head coach Mick Cronin against the Southern California Trojans first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even with that loss, UConn remains one of the most dangerous teams in the field. The Huskies could easily end UCLA’s tournament run in the second round. However, if the Bruins manage to pull off the upset, they would carry significant momentum into the later rounds.

Sweet-16

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) celebrate against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Sweet 16 is where things could become even more challenging. As the bracket currently stands, No. 6 Louisville and No. 3 Michigan State are the most likely opponents UCLA could face if it advances past UConn.

Michigan State might actually be the matchup UCLA would prefer. The Bruins recently defeated the Spartans in the Big Ten tournament semifinals, even while dealing with injuries . That familiarity could provide UCLA with a blueprint for another upset.

Elite-8

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Elite Eight may be the most difficult hurdle. Not because UCLA lacks talent, but because the East Region is simply stacked. Potential opponents in that round include No. 1 Duke, No. 5 St. John’s and No. 4 Kansas — all teams capable of making a championship run.

Given how dominant Duke has been all season, it would not be surprising to see the Blue Devils emerge as UCLA’s opponent in the Elite Eight. Duke earned the No. 1 overall seed for a reason and has consistently proven itself against top competition. In a perfect scenario, UCLA finds a way to defeat Duke and advance to the Final Four.

Final-Four

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

If the Bruins were to reach the national semifinals, their opponent would come from the South Region. That side of the bracket includes several elite teams, including defending champion Florida.

Other potential opponents could include No. 5 Vanderbilt, No. 4 Nebraska or No. 2 Houston. Each of those teams presents a serious challenge, but the most likely matchup would be against No. 1 Florida. If UCLA wins, they should be able to win it all.

Championship

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Trent Perry (0) in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The other side of the bracket, while overall weaker, is still one of the most volatile wastelands in all of college basketball. If UCLA can make the dance, they will likely face off against teams like No. 1 Arizona, No. 2 Purdue, No. 1 Michigan, and No. 3 Virginia.

Of all those teams, Michigan looks like the most complete, meaning it could end up being a Big Ten matchup to win the NCAA Tournament. Huge stakes for UCLA.

Oct 9, 2025; Rosemont, IL, USA; UCLA head coach Mick Cronin speaks during Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA will need to play its best basketball of the entire season. While the Bruins’ Big Ten tournament run was impressive, it may not compare to the level of competition they will face in this bracket. Still, if UCLA manages to navigate this gauntlet, the run would go down as one of the most memorable in program history.