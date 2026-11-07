Instant Takeaways from UCLA's Explosive Win Over Minnesota

There's a lot to unpack from this road win for the Bruins, both positive and negative. UCLA advances to 9-0 on the season, with the College Football Playoff and the Big Ten Championship firmly in their sights following the win.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from UCLA's 34-20 win over Minnesota.

Too Many Missed Opportunities Once Again

Nov 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jairian Thomas (21) is tripped up by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown (14) during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A major issue with the Bruins' offense so far this season has been the inability to fully take advantage of the opportunities in front of them. Against Minnesota, we saw various times when UCLA was presented with an opportunity and failed to come away with a positive outcome that was expected.

To open up the game, Semaj Morgan caught a 54-yard pass to set the Bruins up near the red zone. From there, UCLA was not able to get anything going the rest of the drive and had to settle for an opening three points, just as we've seen in many other instances this season.

Then again, with possession of the ball and the ability to drive to close out the half, Ty Dieffenbach made a crucial mistake by making an ill-advised throw into coverage to give the Golden Gophers a chance to put points on the board before the half.

Nov 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) makes a pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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In the second half, UCLA blocked a punt and was set up with great field position and the opportunity to extend their lead. However, after a touchdown by Jaivian Thomas that was called back due to holding, Dieffenbach would fumble the ball on the very next play, effectively ending the drive and giving up more potential points.

This Team Doesn’t Quit

Following Minnesota's touchdown to tie the game at 17, UCLA answered back in a major way. Ty Dieffenbach found Aiden Mizell on a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the drive to give the Bruins the lead, 24-17.

Many thought the momentum shift for the Golden Gophers after tying the game could have been too much to overcome, but the Bruins just continued to fight back and have found ways all season to win ballgames.

Nov 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Jacob Simpson (88) runs with the ball as UCLA Bruins defensive back Malik Hartford (12) gives chase during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dieffenbach to Mizell Connection

The Ty Diffenbach to Aiden Mizell connection proved to be a game-changer in this one. Interestingly enough, it was the only connection with more than one reception on the day, so Mizell ends as the leader in all major categories among wide receivers, with only two receptions.

Moving forward, Mizell could continue to be crucial in UCLA's season, as he completely changed the outcome of this game by himself.