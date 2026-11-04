UCLA Football Mailbag: Bruins Prepare for Tough Road Opponent

The Bruins have arguably one of their toughest matchups this upcoming weekend as they travel to Minnesota to take on the 5-3 Golden Gophers.

Minnesota has played alongside some of the best in the Big Ten and will certainly offer the Bruins a tough test at home. As the Bruins hit the road in Week 10, here are some of the biggest questions surrounding the conference matchup.

Can UCLA Afford a Loss?

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) runs with the ball against Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Aiden Walker (18) during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thanks to USC's win over Ohio State, UCLA now has sole possession of the Big Ten with a 5-0 conference record. If the season were to end today, the Bruins would have a seat in both the College Football Playoff and the Big Ten Championship.

While a loss to Minnesota wouldn't completely derail the season, it would create yet another hurdle that Bob Chesney and Co. would have to jump over. It's hard to tell exactly how much damage a road loss to Minnesota would do, but it would leave the Bruins with little room for error heading into some tougher matchups to end the season.

How Much Will Minnesota’s Crowd Impact the Game?

Many of the Bruins' road contests this season haven't come with hectic environments. I would go as far as to say the only true road environment that UCLA has played in this season was in Eugene, where they were able to get a win over Oregon behind a sloppy performance from UCLA's offense.

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) takes a post game interview after defeating the Nevada Wolf Pack 27-0 at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota's fans show up, and they get loud, so it can be expected that the crowd could play a factor in the game. Starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach will have to show his ability to command this offense in and out of the huddle in order to not let the noise cause any setbacks.

Can UCLA’s Defense Win This Game?

UCLA's defense has been among the best in the sport this season, especially in the last couple of games. They have played at a high level across the field with a very strong ability to generate both turnovers and momentum for UCLA's offense. We've seen the Bruins' offense struggle a bit through the last couple of weeks, but the production from the defense made it fairly unnoticeable overall.

Minnesota's offense hasn't been anything spectacular, as they haven't scored more than 16 points since October 3rd when they beat Michigan 20-14. UCLA's offense hasn't been the highest-scoring in the past couple of weeks, but I have faith that if they're able to put at least 20 points on the board, they should be able to secure a win behind this dominant defense.