Issues UCLA Must Fix Before Final Four Rematch vs. Texas

With UCLA set to face off against No. 1-seed Texas in the Final Four, it is time to review some of UCLA’s weaknesses.

On the season, UCLA is 35-1, with its only loss coming to Texas back in November. Revenge is definitely on UCLA’s mind, so the Bruins need to figure out how to be at their absolute best when approaching this matchup. Here are some things that need cleaning up.

UCLA Struggles in First Halves

Mar 29, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalić (32) and center Lauren Betts (51) celebrate after defeating the Duke Blue Devils in an Elite Eight game in the Sacramento Regional 4 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Throughout the tournament, UCLA’s biggest vulnerability has been its inability to get off to a fast start. In the Elite Eight matchup against Duke , the Bruins trailed by eight points entering the third quarter. That cannot happen against a team like Texas if UCLA hopes to make the championship game.

The solution to this is very simple. UCLA needs to play to its strengths early and aggressively. Rebounding and following the defensive game plan must be flawless. When UCLA gets punched in the face early, it often takes the team a moment to recover.

Ball Security is Getting Ugly

UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) rushes up the court Sunday, March 8, 2026, during the Big Ten Tournament Championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The second biggest weakness UCLA must minimize is its turnover problem. Against Duke, the Bruins committed 18 turnovers, which opened the door for the Blue Devils to take a lead in the first half. Teams like Texas will not be as forgiving. UCLA was fortunate to advance from the Elite Eight despite that.

Against Texas, the Bruins cannot afford double-digit turnovers. This needs to be a complete game, especially since UCLA is only a 1.5-point favorite . A lack of ball security could easily be the difference between a two-point victory and a two-point loss. Every possession needs to count.

Starting Five Inconsistency

Mar 8, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) reacts after a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

One of the most frustrating issues UCLA currently faces is the lack of production from some of its starters. Angela Dugalić has stepped up to fill in some of the gaps that players besides Lauren Betts have left. If some of UCLA’s core players fail to meet expectations, this game could quickly get out of hand.

The Bruins also have some of the best shooters in the country, highlighted by Gianna Kneepkens and Gabriela Jaquez. UCLA needs to find a way to get its three-point shooting back on track. Without that element, the offense becomes very one-dimensional, which could allow Texas to pull away.

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close in the first half against the California Baptist Lancers at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The bottom line in a matchup like this is that UCLA must play to its strengths. If there is one thing that has been clear during UCLA’s tournament run, it is that the Bruins have lacked consistency at times. If improvements are not visible early in the game, UCLA could find itself heading home.