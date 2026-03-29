One UCLA X-Factor Who Can Beat Duke Tonight
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Following the Minnesota game, it is clear that there is one player UCLA has to rely on more than the others.
This player is Angela Dugalić, who is UCLA’s third-leading scorer despite coming off the bench. As the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year, she will obviously need to be effective. But with how both teams stack up, it is clear Dugalić holds the keys to a Final Four appearance.
Overall Imapct
This season, Dugalić is averaging 8.9 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 50.6% from the field. Her physicality alone has helped UCLA keep control of the paint. Not only that, but the production she provides is definitely hard to ignore.
Her best game of the season came against Iowa, when she scored 22 points along with five steals. While it might be too much to ask for her to perform at that level against Duke, it is definitely something the Bruins would not mind seeing.
Why Duke Is a Perfect Opponent
The reason Dugalić is UCLA’s most impactful player entering this game is because of her skill set. This season, Duke is averaging 40.9 rebounds per game, meaning the Blue Devils know how to control the paint and take advantage of poor shot selection.
This is where Dugalić could thrive. If she can set the tone with her physicality, UCLA’s chances of winning go up significantly. It is also clear she is coming in with momentum. Against Minnesota, Dugalić scored 13 points along with 10 rebounds.
Her impact was definitely the turning point of that game. UCLA was struggling to rebound, and Dugalić's second-half step-up ultimately allowed the Bruins to create separation. Who knows what the result would have been without her impact?
Sienna Betts has a similar skill set, but the reason she is not the player highlighted is that she simply does not have the experience yet. As a senior, Dugalić knows what losing feels like, so she will give even more to prevent it.
This is no slight to Betts, but if you are betting on any player to give everything in a situation like this, it would be Dugalić. With Betts still adjusting to her role and minutes, it is clear Dugalić could have the greater impact in this game.
The bottom line is that Dugalić will be one of UCLA’s most important players. It has been clear that UCLA cannot rely solely on its other players to make an offensive impact, whereas that is not the case with Dugalić. It will definitely be interesting to see how things unfold when the final buzzer sounds.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.