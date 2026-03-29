One UCLA X-Factor Who Can Beat Duke Tonight

Following the Minnesota game, it is clear that there is one player UCLA has to rely on more than the others.

This player is Angela Dugalić , who is UCLA’s third-leading scorer despite coming off the bench. As the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year, she will obviously need to be effective. But with how both teams stack up, it is clear Dugalić holds the keys to a Final Four appearance.

Overall Imapct

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) reacts after a three-point basket in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This season, Dugalić is averaging 8.9 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 50.6% from the field. Her physicality alone has helped UCLA keep control of the paint. Not only that, but the production she provides is definitely hard to ignore.

Her best game of the season came against Iowa, when she scored 22 points along with five steals. While it might be too much to ask for her to perform at that level against Duke, it is definitely something the Bruins would not mind seeing.

Why Duke Is a Perfect Opponent

Mar 23, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) defends Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Jadyn Wooten (6) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The reason Dugalić is UCLA’s most impactful player entering this game is because of her skill set. This season, Duke is averaging 40.9 rebounds per game, meaning the Blue Devils know how to control the paint and take advantage of poor shot selection.

This is where Dugalić could thrive. If she can set the tone with her physicality, UCLA’s chances of winning go up significantly. It is also clear she is coming in with momentum. Against Minnesota , Dugalić scored 13 points along with 10 rebounds.

Mar 23, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Praise Egharevba (24) and UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) box out for a rebound in the first half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Her impact was definitely the turning point of that game. UCLA was struggling to rebound, and Dugalić's second-half step-up ultimately allowed the Bruins to create separation. Who knows what the result would have been without her impact?

Sienna Betts has a similar skill set, but the reason she is not the player highlighted is that she simply does not have the experience yet. As a senior, Dugalić knows what losing feels like, so she will give even more to prevent it.

Mar 7, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) celebrates after a play against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

This is no slight to Betts, but if you are betting on any player to give everything in a situation like this, it would be Dugalić. With Betts still adjusting to her role and minutes, it is clear Dugalić could have the greater impact in this game.