Two UCLA Running Backs Named Contenders for Major Award
UCLA's backfield duo of Jaivian Thomas and Jalen Berger were both named early candidates for the 2025 Doak Walker Award, which is presented annually to the best college running back in the nation.
UCLA athletics, in a statement released on Tuesday announcing the honors, detailed Thomas and Berger's selections and mor details of the award:
"UCLA was one of just 25 FBS schools – only three of which were on the West Coast – to land multiple candidates for the Doak Walker Award.
"The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will also be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives. The recipient of the 2025 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on ESPN's College Football Awards show on Dec. 12, 2025.
"The award is named for SMU's three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. Each Tuesday of this season, The PwC SMU Athletic Forum will once again announce a Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week."
DeShaun Foster's Running Back Plan
Amidst all the appearances at Big Ten media days, DeShaun Foster sat down for nearly 12 minutes with UCLA's Wayne Cook and Nick Koop to talk all things Bruins leading up to the season. One of the topics they discussed was UCLA's revamped running back room and how Foster plans to utilize every talent in the backfield.
The depth at the position features two prominent returners, Berger and Anthony Frias, and two impactful transfers, Thomas and redshirt junior Utah transfer Anthony Woods. Foster, a former running back, couldn't contain his excitement.
"Jalen Berger is returning, so we're really excited about that," Foster said of what we can expect at the position. "But Jaivian Thomas, the transfer from Cal, home run threat."
Cook interjected, "He can make you miss in the hole, too."
"Exactly," Foster added. "And we needed that. It's a perfect combination with both of them, playing together. So I'm looking forward to that, with Berger and [Thomas], and sprinkling Anthony Woods in there, and Anthony Frias.
"[Frias] came in the Fresno State game [last season] and saved us. A couple of guys missed protections in that game, and we kind of put them on the side and told him, 'just go.' And, guess what? He grabbed the reins and he's still been running. Hasn't stopped."
