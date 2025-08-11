UCLA LB Details Importance of Connectivity in Camp
DeShaun Foster took UCLA's camp to Costa Mesa with one goal -- building team connectivity.
Amid all the roster turnover the Bruins endured in the transfer portal, building chemistry is paramount, and returning linebacker Jalen Woods is embracing everything that comes with getting to know his new teammates.
"I feel like it's beneficial that we do stuff like skits and stuff like that," Woods said at Saturday's camp media availability. "Fun stuff here and there to show everybody's personality on the team, and side that we don't see ever on the football field. I feel like it's going to pay dividends in the long run to try to make a push for a championship."
Foster tapped into his NFL days when deciding to make fall camp off-site. It encourages players to get to know each other in an unfamiliar place. Woods feels that it's working great.
"I feel like it's me collectively just trying to get to know everybody," Woods added. "It's important knowing everybody on the team, because you never know what they may be going through [or] what their situation is. It's great to, like in the meal rooms, just talk to people. Don't be on your phone and stuff like that, just having a conversation to be able to know who's on your team and who you can cout on."
One of the practices Foster ensured each and every player would constantly interact with someone new was having random offensive players room with random defensive players. Woods' roommate? A freshman running back.
"Karson Cox," he said. "He's fun. He's cool. Learned a lot of new stuff that I don't know about him. He doesn't really talk that much."
Woods went on to say how players have been bonding through video games and meeting in rooms to play card games outside of practice and meetings, anything that will channel that competitive edge.
Woods' Career With UCLA
Woods is one of the more tenured figures in UCLA's defense and is projected to have chances at an increased role compared to prior years this season. He is entering his fourth year with the Bruins and has played 27 games in his collegiate career in Westwood.
In his first season, which would eventually be redshirted, Woods played in just two games as a backup linebacker, accruing five solo tackles and one tackle for loss. The next season, 2023, he played in all 13 games and finished with 11 tackles and two tackles for loss.
In his redshirt sophomore year last season, he played in all 12 games and improved considerably, tallying 22 total tackles (15 solo and seven assisted), two tackles for loss and a pass deflection.
