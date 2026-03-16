UCLA's Jamerson Holds Conflicting Role Going Into March Madness
The Bruins are now a 7-seed in the March Madness tournament, with their first game of the tournament being against the 10-seed UCF Knights later this week.
It will be the first chance for UCLA to make a splash in both the tournament and mess up their fans' brackets, which will require the help of every player on the team, especially the bench.
Many bench players had to step up in the Big Ten tournament, with minor injuries occurring to both Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent, one of the most prominent names being Steven Jamerson II, and not for the best reasons.
The Negativity Surrounding Jamerson II Going Into March Madness
- In a regular-season game against the Michigan State Spartans, Jamerson II was getting upset at the blowout score, as well as at the MSU players who were taunting him a bit.
- He lost his temper and did some things that were not loved by his coach, Mick Cronin, and despite his protests, he was ejected from the game by his own coach, leaving an air of trouble around his name.
- His numbers before then were not stellar either, and his minutes steadily decreased by the time the postseason came around to the point where he was having around two minutes on the court per game.
- His playing time yielded no results either, and it looked like he would have little room to affect the team's results in March Madness, until the team played against Purdue in the Big Ten tournament.
The Positivity That Should Surround Jamerson II From Here On Out
- With both Bilodeau and Dent falling out of the game early, UCLA's bench players needed to step up against the Boilermakers to pull off what would be a surprising victory.
- They were unable to pull off the win, but Jamerson II saw much more time on the court than before, getting 13 minutes in total.
- He was perfect on offense, going 2-2 shot-wise and 1-1 on free throws, also getting an assist when he was not primarily on the court for offense.
- On defense, he was able to provide an anchor that the Bruins needed, and even though it was not at the level that Bilodeau would provide, he was able to keep the game from being blown open.
- Going into March Madness, eyes will need to be on Jamerson II in case Bilodeau goes down once more, as he and the rest of the bench could be what allows UCLA to make a final four bid.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.