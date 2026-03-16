UCLA's Jamerson Holds Conflicting Role Going Into March Madness

The Bruins are now a 7-seed in the March Madness tournament, with their first game of the tournament being against the 10-seed UCF Knights later this week.

It will be the first chance for UCLA to make a splash in both the tournament and mess up their fans' brackets , which will require the help of every player on the team , especially the bench.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) drives to the basket against UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Many bench players had to step up in the Big Ten tournament, with minor injuries occurring to both Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent, one of the most prominent names being Steven Jamerson II , and not for the best reasons.

The Negativity Surrounding Jamerson II Going Into March Madness

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Steven Jamerson II (24) boxes out Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) for a rebound in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In a regular-season game against the Michigan State Spartans, Jamerson II was getting upset at the blowout score, as well as at the MSU players who were taunting him a bit.

He lost his temper and did some things that were not loved by his coach, Mick Cronin, and despite his protests, he was ejected from the game by his own coach, leaving an air of trouble around his name.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Steven Jamerson II (24) defends Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

His numbers before then were not stellar either, and his minutes steadily decreased by the time the postseason came around to the point where he was having around two minutes on the court per game.

His playing time yielded no results either, and it looked like he would have little room to affect the team's results in March Madness, until the team played against Purdue in the Big Ten tournament.

The Positivity That Should Surround Jamerson II From Here On Out

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Lino Mark (2) tries to drive past UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and forward Steven Jamerson II (24) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With both Bilodeau and Dent falling out of the game early, UCLA's bench players needed to step up against the Boilermakers to pull off what would be a surprising victory.

They were unable to pull off the win, but Jamerson II saw much more time on the court than before, getting 13 minutes in total.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) is defended by UCLA Bruins forward Steven Jamerson II (24) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

He was perfect on offense, going 2-2 shot-wise and 1-1 on free throws, also getting an assist when he was not primarily on the court for offense.

On defense, he was able to provide an anchor that the Bruins needed, and even though it was not at the level that Bilodeau would provide, he was able to keep the game from being blown open.

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Steven Jamerson II (24) defends a pass by Northwestern Wildcats guard Max Green (10) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images